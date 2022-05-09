TDP, Jana Sena leaders hint at alliance before next Andhra assembly polls

Hyderabad: Major political parties in Andhra Pradesh are likely to join hands with both the Telugu Desam Party headed by former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena led by popular actor Pawan Kalyan indicating a possible alliance between them ahead of the next assembly elections scheduled for 2024.

A couple of days ago, the TDP president commented at a party meeting in Annavaram in Kakinada district that there was a need for all like-minded forces to come together to launch a people’s movement that will pull down the Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the state.

“We are ready to make sacrifices, if necessary, to protect the state from the anarchic government,” Naidu said.

His comments followed the remarks made by Pawan Kalyan at the Jana Sena Party meeting at Mangalagiri in Guntur district on March 14 that there was a need for all democratic forces to join hands to defeat the Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the next polls. He declared that he will take the initiative in preventing the split of the anti-incumbency vote in Andhra Pradesh.

On Sunday, too, Pawan Kalyan made a similar comment, apparently reacting to Naidu’s call for the unity of opposition forces. He recalled that during the Emergency, parties of diametrically opposite ideologies had come together to defeat the Congress.

“Such a miracle can happen in 2024 in Andhra Pradesh, too. I can’t say which parties will come together, but I hope there will be a united opposition to prevent the split of the anti-establishment vote,” Pawan said, addressing a rally at Nandyal.

Interestingly, Jana Sena Party already has an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party in Andhra Pradesh, though they have not fought the elections together yet. In fact, in last year’s local body elections, there were alliances between the TDP and Jana Sena in East Godavari, West Godavari and Nellore districts.

Reacting to speculations of an alliance between Jana Sena and the TDP, BJP state president Somu Veerraju told reporters at Eluru on Monday that the BJP was not aware of any such proposal. “You better ask Pawan Kalyan on the alliance with the TDP,” he said.

Stating that the BJP is very clear on forging alliances, Veerraju said it already had an alliance with Jana Sena and the people. “We are confident that the BJP will form the next government in Andhra Pradesh. The BJP is against family-based regional parties and will not entertain any idea of having an alliance with such parties,” he said.

On Naidu’s statement that his party was ready to make sacrifices in order to defeat the YSRC government, Veerraju said the BJP had already experienced such sacrifices in the past (TDP and BJP were allies between 2014 and 2019) and that the BJP was not ready to do more sacrifices.

Senior YSRC leader and advisor (public affairs) to the Jagan Mohan Reddy government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said Naidu was known for forging and breaking alliances as per his political convenience. “What sacrifices is Naidu talking about? Can he sacrifice the CM’s post for Pawan Kalyan?” he asked.

He said there was already an understanding between Naidu and Pawan Kalyan. “The actor is just parroting the script provided by the TDP. Naidu has no guts to face the elections on his own. He has always depended on other parties to win the elections in the past,” Reddy said.

After the bifurcation of combined Andhra Pradesh in 2014, the TDP had forged an alliance with the BJP, externally supported by the Jana Sena Party. Naidu came to power in the residuary AP with a narrow margin of 1.63 per cent difference in vote share between the TDP and the YSRC.

In 2019, however, the TDP snapped ties with the BJP and contested the elections independently. In the multi-cornered contest, the TDP lost power to the YSRCP with a huge margin of more than 10 per cent vote share. The BJP drew a blank with less than one per cent vote share, while Jana Sena could win just one seat in the 175-member assembly, but secured nearly six per cent votes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON