TDP leader P Narayana arrested in Class 10 paper leak case gets bail in 24 hours

HYDERABAD: A court in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor town on Wednesday granted bail to senior Telugu Desam Party leader Ponguru Narayana, a day after he was arrested in connection with the leak of a Class 10 question paper on April 27.

Narayana is the founder of Narayana Group that, according to its website, runs over 600 schools and junior colleges across the country apart from other institutions, many of them in the two Telugu states.

A former minister, Narayana was arrested from his Hyderabad house on Tuesday morning and brought by road to Chittoor, a distance of about 600km. After a medical examination, he was produced before Chittoor judicial magistrate Justice Sulochana Rani past midnight.

After hearing the arguments by the prosecution and defence lawyers, the judge delivered her verdict granting bail to the TDP leader on the ground that the charges made by the police against him lacked merit. He was asked to submit two personal sureties of ₹1 lakh each for the bail.

Narayana’s lawyer Jyothi Rao told reporters later that he produced all the evidence before the court that the former minister ceased to be the chairman of the Narayana Group in 2014 when he entered active politics.

Rao said the magistrate was convinced by the argument that Narayana is currently not involved in the functioning of the institutions. “The police failed to make a case to send Narayana to judicial custody,” he said.

On Tuesday evening, Chittoor superintendent of police Y Rishant Reddy told reporters that Narayana was arrested on a complaint by district educational officer on April 27 which said a question paper of Telugu subject of the Class 10 examination was being circulated in WhatsApp groups by some unknown persons.

“During the investigation, we have traced the mobile phone links of the accused, which ultimately led to the involvement of Narayana. Apparently, the accused resorted to leakage of the question paper only to increase the number of admissions in the Narayana group of institutions,” Reddy said.

In all, seven persons were arrested in the case. “We have arrested Narayana after gathering technical evidence and depositions made by the other accused,” the SP said.

He said a case has been registered in Chittoor Tow-1 police station under the AP Public Examinations (Prevention of Malpractices and Unfair Means) Act, 1997.

