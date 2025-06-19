Amaravati, YSRCP Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday accused the N Chandrababu Naidu-led Andhra Pradesh government of indebting the state excessively in just one year, failing to fulfil poll promises, and pursuing 'vengeance' against opposition leaders. TDP-led govt in its first year borrowed excessively, failed promises, pursuing vengeance: Jagan

Addressing a press conference at his residence in Tadepalli, the former chief minister alleged that the TDP-led NDA government borrowed over 48 percent of loans in just the first year of its rule compared to what the erstwhile YSRCP government had borrowed in five years, despite enduring the debilitating Covid-19 pandemic.

"TDP government's liabilities to date are ₹1.61 lakh crore — 48.5 percent of all borrowings made during the five-year YSRCP Government," said Reddy.

Sharing the particulars, Jagan said Naidu used SDL issuances until June 2025 to borrow ₹14,000 crore and noted that borrowing during FY25 on the government account amounted to ₹81,597 crore.

Likewise, he said the fiscal deficit for April and May 2025 amounted to ₹22,505 crore, and borrowings for Amaravati were ₹31,000 crore.

Similarly, he noted that off-budget borrowing through PFC, Andhra Pradesh Markfed, Civil Supplies Corporation, and MC Bonds amounted to ₹710 crore, ₹6,000 crore, ₹2,000 crore, and ₹3,489 crore, respectively.

Asserting that the total borrowing by the state in just one year, after the Naidu-led government assumed office, amounted to over ₹1.61 lakh crore, Reddy contrasted that with the loans borrowed by the state — ₹3.32 lakh crore as of March 31, 2024—during the previous YSRCP government.

Further, the opposition leader appealed to people of the state to keep a copy of the TDP manifesto handy to demand TDP leaders and cadres when they come to their homes about the 'unfulfilled poll promises' and the monetary benefits due to them.

Reddy alleged that the NDA government of filing fake cases and harassing YSRCP leaders Vallabhaneni Vamsi, Devineni Avinash, Usha Charan, Ambati Rambabu, Thopudurthi Prakash Reddy, Gorantla Madhav, Nandigam Suresh, Merugu Nagarjuna, and others. Some of them were even arrested, he noted.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.