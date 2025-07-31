Amaravati, The YSRCP on Wednesday accused the TDP-led NDA government in Andhra Pradesh of tarnishing the state's image by allegedly extorting industrialists, including a leading automobile manufacturer in Rayalaseema. TDP-led govt tarnishing Andhra Pradesh's image, says YSRCP

The former MP claimed that leaders of the ruling alliance were demanding contracts, commissions and jobs, which he said could lead to factory closures and relocation of industries.

"The coalition government is tarnishing Andhra Pradesh's industrial and social fabric," YSRCP leader Talari Rangaiah said in a release issued by the party.

"Instead of visionary governance promised by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, what we see is extortion and mismanagement," he alleged.

Rangaiah accused the government of "plundering" the state's natural resources such as sand, quartz and liquor, and of stifling avenues of wealth creation.

He further alleged that welfare schemes were being "manipulated to benefit party loyalists, in violation of the principle of impartiality".

The YSCRCP claimed that the number of welfare pension beneficiaries is "steadily declining", while field assistants, animators and contractors are being retrenched, contradicting the government's promises of job creation.

Rangaiah said the previous YSRCP ensured transparent and corruption-free delivery of welfare schemes through direct benefit transfer.

This corrupt government threatens industries and impoverishes citizens, he alleged, calling for immediate corrective measures to protect Andhra Pradesh's economic and social future.

Senior TDP leader G Deepak Reddy hit back at Rangaiah, accusing him of making false claims.

"These statements are not only factually incorrect but a deliberate attempt to mislead the public and cover up the YSRCP government's anti-industry track record," Reddy told PTI.

It was under the visionary leadership of Naidu that the automobile company was brought to Andhra Pradesh, he said, adding that the state government at that time ensured a conducive environment for industrial growth, resulting in one of the largest foreign investments in the state's history.

The automobile company created thousands of direct and indirect jobs, boosting the local economy and placing Andhra Pradesh on the global industrial map, he said.

Contrary to the YSRCP's claims, Reddy said, it is their actions that have undermined investor confidence.

He said the TDP is committed to transparent, industry-friendly governance and the creation of quality employment opportunities for the people of Andhra Pradesh.

"We call upon the YSRCP to refrain from spreading misinformation and instead focus on creating a stable and welcoming environment for investment and development," Reddy said.

