Teachings of Ravidas focus on purity, karma: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said Guru Ravidas attained the pinnacle of success through the practice of karma.

“He gave importance to karma. Our scriptures also emphasise the significance of performing one’s duty. The Shrimad Bhagavad Gita states: ‘Karmanyevadhikaraste Ma Phaleshu Kadachana’—one must focus on action, not its rewards. Similarly, karma determines one’s destiny,” the chief minister said. The chief minister stressed that the teachings of Ravidas focused on spiritual purity and dedication to work.

He was addressing a programme at Ravidas Mandir, Jafar Khera in Lucknow on the 648th birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas. The chief minister said that India can only achieve its vision of becoming a developed nation by prioritising work. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to ‘Karma Sadhana’ over the past 11 years for elevating India to the ranks of global leaders. The chief minister shared an anecdote about Sant Ravidas in Kashi, emphasising the power of spiritual purity.

In line with PM Modi’s vision, the BJP-led double-engine government has transformed Seer Govardhan, the birthplace of Ravidas in Kashi, he said. “Before 2017, there were no proper facilities. Today, over 1.5 to 2 lakh devotees can sit together in the park. We have also renovated the sacred sites of Maharishi Valmiki and Sant Tulsidas and are planning to introduce a ropeway system,” he added. He highlighted major infrastructure improvements, including the construction of a grand statue, a public park, and a passenger rest house, along with the expansion of road connectivity from a single-lane to a four-lane highway.

The chief minister assured the temple committee that the state government is committed to the renovation of the Jafar Khera temple. “The government has already sanctioned ₹1.06 core for this project. There will be no shortage of funds and all necessary support for the beautification of the temple and other sites associated with Sant Ravidas Ji will be provided,” he affirmed.

The chief minister also highlighted the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, describing it as a deeply spiritual occasion. “Since January 13, more than 47 crore devotees have taken a sacred dip in the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati confluence. This spiritual journey will continue until February 26, with millions more expected to participate in the coming days,” he stated.