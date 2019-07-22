Team raiding sand miners dubbed ‘child-lifters’ in MP

A team of government personnel who took action against illegal sand mining in Hoshangabad, Madhya Pradesh, was allegedly attacked by illegal miners after dubbing them as ‘child lifters’, police said on Sunday.

According to police, the illegal miners deliberately termed the raiding team headed by a Nayab tehsildar as ‘child lifters’ in a bid to get support from the locals and to make a quick escape.

The police, meanwhile, have lodged an FIR against 15 persons, all residents of Manwada village where the illegal mining was allegedly going on and arrested nine people. As many as 15 tractor-trolleys used in illegal mining, 2 JCB machines, and 7 motorbikes were also seized, according to police.

Talking to the media, sub-divisional magistrate RS Baghel said the team that raided the illegal sand mining site was headed by the Nayab tehsildar Atul Shrivastava apart from personnel from revenue and police departments. Baghel said the assailants tried to block the path of the raiding team by dubbing them as ‘child-lifters’.

Sheelendra Singh, collector, Hoshangabad said, “Several people have been detained and tractor-trolleys were seized from them.” He also added that the district administration had stepped up its crackdown on illegal sand miners in the district.

