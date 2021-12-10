Technology helps in effective delivery of health services, Karnataka minister

Primary health services for people can be effectively delivered through the Ayush system by using the appropriate technology, said Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan on Thursday.

Speaking at the inaugural session of ‘JIGNASA-2021’, an international conference on ‘Delivery of Public and Primary Health Services’, Narayan said that we need to find solutions to the challenges by making the best use of the available technology.

“The post-COVID situation has made the world lean towards becoming virtual and it has been also proved effective. Technology would enable us to reach any corner of the world. We are in an advantageous situation as the state in general and Bengaluru, in particular, are at the forefront of technological development. We can make the entire world look towards India through the Ayush system,” said Narayan.

“There lies a knowledge in our ancient science about attaining overall health through treatments of Ayush system. Now, modern technology can be made use of to cater to the health needs and to develop a holistic outlook,” he added