Teen kills woman over father's affair in Kolkata, mother among 3 arrested

A woman was fatally attacked at a roadside tea stall in Kolkata’s EM Bypass on Thursday evening, allegedly by a juvenile who had learned about his father’s extramarital relationship with her. A juvenile allegedly murdered a woman in Kolkata over his father's affair. (Pic for representation). (Pexels)

Police said the 24-year-old woman was found injured with a sharp weapon at the Bypass Dhaba under the jurisdiction of Pragati Maidan police station area around 9 pm.

She was taken to NRS Hospital, where she later died. Police have arrested three people in connection with the case, Indian Express reported.

Investigations revealed that the man’s wife, his son, and a 22-year-old man had reached the location before the incident took place. The trio has now been arrested based on a complaint filed by a resident of Seal Lane.

Quoting police sources, the report added that wife and son had found the affair and used GPS tracking to locate the man’s car. They also added that the weapon allegedly used in the attack has been recovered.

The murder has sparked political controversy, with the Opposition questioning the law and order situation in West Bengal.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar criticised the government on X, calling for chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s resignation. He alleged that a young woman was chased and attacked in public, yet the Kolkata police failed to intervene immediately.

“Failed chief minister please react and resign! In the middle of the night, a young woman was openly chased on the street and attacked with a sharp weapon, yet the incompetent, sycophantic Kolkata police under her leadership failed to take any immediate action? Whether it is the restroom for female doctors in a government hospital or a crowded area in Kolkata, this state is gradually turning into a death trap for women,” Majumdar wrote.

No matter how much the incompetent Chief Minister falsely claims that Kolkata is the safest city, the reality is that under her tenure, women in the state have suffered the most.”