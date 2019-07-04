Tejashwi attends assembly, denies resignation talks

Facing pressure from party leaders and criticism from rival parties for skipping the ongoing monsoon session of the assembly, leader of the opposition in Bihar, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Thursday finally came to the house and rubbished speculation that he is resigning from the post of leader of the opposition (LOP) taking responsibility for his party’s decimation in the Lok Sabha polls.

The 30- year old leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal refrained from commenting on alliance partner Rahul Gandhi’s decision to step down as president of the Congress taking responsibility for the party’s poor showing.

The Yadav scion also refuted reports that he had gone abroad during his one month long absence from Patna and said this was not possible because his passport isn’t with him. People close to him said he submitted his passport to a Delhi court hearing the IRCTC fraud case last year.

Significantly, the 30 year cricketer-turned-politician, who has faced flak for not visiting Muzaffarpur following deaths of children due to AES epidemic maintained he would visit

Harivanshpur in Vaisali district, a hamlet where several children died of the epidemic and

people have migrated to safer places.

Earlier in the day, RJD’s senior MLA Bhai Virendra told reporters that Yadav would not resign from the post of LOP and continue to lead the party from the front.

He also insisted that if the Yadav scion offers to resign, all 80 party MLAs would resign

too.

Following the grand alliance poor show in the Lok Sabha polls, Bihar leaders of the Congress and HAM(S) that were both part of the grouping have suggested that Tejashwi should step down from the LOP’s post.

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 22:15 IST