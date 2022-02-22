In Shivamogga, Tejasvi Surya blames Kerala model of terror for Bajrang Dal man's death

Tejasvi Surya, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Karnataka, on Tuesday blamed growing Islamic fundamentalism for the death of a Bajrang Dal activist in Shivamogga earlier this week. He said a Kerala model of terror was leading to the export of fringe outfits to Karnataka and other parts of the country.

Surya, who is known for making controversial statements, visited the deceased right wing activist Harsha Jingade’s house in Shivamogga along with workers of the BJP’s youth wing.

The MP from Bengaluru South said he had urged Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and the Shivamogga superintendent of police to not only register cases of murder under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), but consider it as a case of terror and lodge an FIR under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

I've requested CM & Shivamogga SP to not only register FIR u/s 302 IPC as murder but also register cases under UAPA & consider these as acts of terror. I request CM to establish an exclusive agency under State Intelligence Dept manned with necessary resources: Tejasvi Surya, BJP pic.twitter.com/0LBOVWzezz — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2022

“I, along with BJYM workers, visited Harsha's parents. He was a victim of growing Islamic fundamentalism in Karnataka. This is the Kerala model of terror that organisations like PFI (Popular Front of India), SDPI (Social Democratic Party of India) and CFI (Campus Front of India) were exported to Karnataka and other parts of the country,” the BJP MP was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“I request the CM to establish an exclusive agency under the state intelligence department manned with necessary resources,” he further said.

Earlier in the day, police said all the accused in the killing of the Bajrang Dal activist, Harsha, have been identified and six of them were already under arrest.

"We have arrested Mohammed Kashif, Syed Nadeem, Ashifullah Khan, Rehan Khan, Nehal and Abdul Afnan in connection with the case. All are aged between 20 to 22 years, except Kashif who is 32. They are all residents of Shivamogga," Shivamogga SP BM Lakshmi Prasad told reporters.

The administration extended the ongoing curfew in the district for two more days after a string of violent incidents were reported from several areas. The district has been on a boil ever since the murder came to light on Sunday night.