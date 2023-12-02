Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / Telangana 2023 updates for Alair, Bhongir, Munugode, Ibrahimpatnam, Nakrekal, Thungathurthi and Jangaon seats
Live

Telangana 2023 updates for Alair, Bhongir, Munugode, Ibrahimpatnam, Nakrekal, Thungathurthi and Jangaon seats

ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath
Dec 02, 2023 10:25 PM IST

  • LIVE counting updates for Telangana assembly seats of Alair and Bhongir seats, on December 3, 2023.

The Telangana assembly elections were held on November 30, 2023, to elect 119 members of the Telangana Legislative Assembly. The southern state recorded a 70.60% voter turnout. A total of 32.6 million voters were enrolled and 35,655 polling stations were set up across the state.

Exit poll 2023 live updates: A polling officer marks the finger of a voter at a polling station during Telangana state assembly elections.(AFP)

The state registered a 73.37% voter turnout in the 2018 Telangana assembly elections. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party retained power by winning 88 seats in 2018 with K Chandrashekhar Rao re-elected as the chief minister.

As many as 2,290 candidates, including the incumbent chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao are in the fray in the Telangana assembly polls.

The Bhuvangiri Lok Sabha constituency of Telangana consists Alair, Bhongir, Munugode, Ibrahimpatnam, Nakrekal, Thungathurthi and Jangaon assembly seats

Counting of votes for Bhuvangiri area constituencies is underway

ConstituencyLeading candidateParty
IbrahimpatnamCounting to begin
MunugodeCounting to begin
BhongirCounting to begin
NakrekalCounting to begin
ThungathurthiCounting to begin
AlairCounting to begin
JangoanCounting to begin

The tenure of the Telangana Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on January 16, 2024. Here's a list of sitting Members of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Bhuvangiri constituencies

Constituency2018 sitting MLAParty
IbrahimpatnamManchireddy Kishan ReddyBRS
MunugodeKusukuntla Prabhakar ReddyBRS
BhongirPailla Shekar ReddyBRS
NakrekalChirumarthi LingaiahBRS
ThungaturthiGadari KishoreBRS
AlairGongidi SuntihaBRS
JangoanMuthireddy Yadagiri ReddyBRS

Follow all updates here

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sat, 02 Dec 2023 10:25 PM

    Telangana assembly poll results to be out today

    The results for 119 seats in Telangana assembly elections will be out today as counting begins at 8 am

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
telangana telangana assembly election
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.