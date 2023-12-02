Telangana 2023 updates for Alair, Bhongir, Munugode, Ibrahimpatnam, Nakrekal, Thungathurthi and Jangaon seats

The Telangana assembly elections were held on November 30, 2023, to elect 119 members of the Telangana Legislative Assembly. The southern state recorded a 70.60% voter turnout. A total of 32.6 million voters were enrolled and 35,655 polling stations were set up across the state. Exit poll 2023 live updates: A polling officer marks the finger of a voter at a polling station during Telangana state assembly elections.(AFP)

The state registered a 73.37% voter turnout in the 2018 Telangana assembly elections. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party retained power by winning 88 seats in 2018 with K Chandrashekhar Rao re-elected as the chief minister.

As many as 2,290 candidates, including the incumbent chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao are in the fray in the Telangana assembly polls.

The Bhuvangiri Lok Sabha constituency of Telangana consists Alair, Bhongir, Munugode, Ibrahimpatnam, Nakrekal, Thungathurthi and Jangaon assembly seats

Counting of votes for Bhuvangiri area constituencies is underway

Constituency Leading candidate Party Ibrahimpatnam Counting to begin Munugode Counting to begin Bhongir Counting to begin Nakrekal Counting to begin Thungathurthi Counting to begin Alair Counting to begin Jangoan Counting to begin

The tenure of the Telangana Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on January 16, 2024. Here's a list of sitting Members of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Bhuvangiri constituencies

Constituency 2018 sitting MLA Party Ibrahimpatnam Manchireddy Kishan Reddy BRS Munugode Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy BRS Bhongir Pailla Shekar Reddy BRS Nakrekal Chirumarthi Lingaiah BRS Thungaturthi Gadari Kishore BRS Alair Gongidi Suntiha BRS Jangoan Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy BRS

