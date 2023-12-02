Telangana 2023 updates for Alair, Bhongir, Munugode, Ibrahimpatnam, Nakrekal, Thungathurthi and Jangaon seats
LIVE counting updates for Telangana assembly seats of Alair and Bhongir seats, on December 3, 2023.
The Telangana assembly elections were held on November 30, 2023, to elect 119 members of the Telangana Legislative Assembly. The southern state recorded a 70.60% voter turnout. A total of 32.6 million voters were enrolled and 35,655 polling stations were set up across the state.
The state registered a 73.37% voter turnout in the 2018 Telangana assembly elections. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party retained power by winning 88 seats in 2018 with K Chandrashekhar Rao re-elected as the chief minister.
As many as 2,290 candidates, including the incumbent chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao are in the fray in the Telangana assembly polls.
The Bhuvangiri Lok Sabha constituency of Telangana consists Alair, Bhongir, Munugode, Ibrahimpatnam, Nakrekal, Thungathurthi and Jangaon assembly seats
Counting of votes for Bhuvangiri area constituencies is underway
|Constituency
|Leading candidate
|Party
|Ibrahimpatnam
|Counting to begin
|Munugode
|Counting to begin
|Bhongir
|Counting to begin
|Nakrekal
|Counting to begin
|Thungathurthi
|Counting to begin
|Alair
|Counting to begin
|Jangoan
|Counting to begin
The tenure of the Telangana Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on January 16, 2024. Here's a list of sitting Members of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Bhuvangiri constituencies
|Constituency
|2018 sitting MLA
|Party
|Ibrahimpatnam
|Manchireddy Kishan Reddy
|BRS
|Munugode
|Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy
|BRS
|Bhongir
|Pailla Shekar Reddy
|BRS
|Nakrekal
|Chirumarthi Lingaiah
|BRS
|Thungaturthi
|Gadari Kishore
|BRS
|Alair
|Gongidi Suntiha
|BRS
|Jangoan
|Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy
|BRS
