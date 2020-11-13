Telangana allows sale and use of green crackers for hours on Diwali

india

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 18:40 IST

People of Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana can burst “green crackers” for two hours on Diwali, following interim orders by the Supreme Court on Friday modifying the state high court’s orders of Thursday for a complete ban on sale and use of firecrackers.

A vacation bench of Supreme Court comprising Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice Sanjiv Khanna issued notice on the petition and stated that the NGT’s guidelines applied to Telangana and that it shall comply with the directions in letter and spirit.

Earlier in the day, the Telangana government issued an order enforcing complete ban on sale and use of firecrackers as per the Thursday’s orders from the state high court.

“In the wake of the Supreme Court direction, fresh orders would be issued, allowing sale and use of non-polluting crackers only for two hours from 8 pm to 10 pm,” said a senior official of Telangana government who did not wish to be named

The high court on Thursday had directed the government to give wide publicity to the ban. Despite being informed that the NGT guidelines were being followed by the State, the Court observed that the use of firecrackers might contribute to the spread of Covid-19.

The order was challenged in the Supreme Court by the Telangana Fireworks Dealers Association through a special leave petition.

The NGT categorised the cities into four groups - moderate, below moderate, poor and below poor - based on the pollution levels. Bursting crackers is banned in poor and below poor category cities.

According to senior advocate Jaya Krishna, who represented the firecracker dealers’ association, Hyderabad falls under the moderate category hence crackers can be burst. “In fact, people of entire Telangana can burst crackers for two hours on Diwali day. It is safe, green and happy Diwali “, Jaya Krishna said.

The dealers argued that the government had given them licences some 15 days ago and they had procured huge quantities of the crackers for sale. The last-minute order of the high court banning the sale and purchase of the fireworks would leave them in huge losses.

Although shops selling firecrackers remained open on Friday, sales were low because of less number of shoppers.