Telangana, Andhra set to vie for investment at WEF

The two Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh will compete against each other in attracting investments from global industries at the 52nd World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting scheduled to be held at Davos in Switzerland from May 22 to 26.

While Telangana will be represented by state industries and information technology minister KT Rama Rao (KTR), Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will represent his state at the Davos summit.

Jagan Mohan Reddy will attend the WEF meeting for the first time and the Andhra Pradesh’s representation also comes after an absence of three years, while KTR attended the meetings twice in the past – in 2018 and 2020 held in January.

The WEF was originally scheduled from January 17-21 but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, KTR left on a three-day visit to the United Kingdom, after which he would be leaving for Davos to attend the WEF meeting.

An official release from KTR’s office said he would attend a series of meetings organised by the UK India Business Council in London from May 19 to 21.

Accompanied by senior officials, KTR will call on the top leadership of various companies in the UK and on the sidelines of WEF in Davos to attract investment to Telangana.

The official release said WEF President Borge Brende appreciated KTR’s work. “Your leadership and commitment to transforming Telangana into a leading technology powerhouse are noteworthy,” he said.

KTR said the invitation was recognition of the Telangana government’s initiatives in the fields of information technology, industry, and innovation. “This is yet another opportunity for Telangana to showcase its friendly industrial policies and immense scope for global firms to invest in the state,” he said.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh’s chief minister would be leaving for Switzerland on May 19 and would be there for a week before returning on May 29. The CBI court in Hyderabad, which is hearing the cases pending against Jagan, permitted him to travel to Switzerland on Friday.

State minister for industries Gudivada Amarnath, who is also part of the delegation led by the chief minister, said the theme of the state government’s presentation in Davos would be: “Andhra Pradesh People, Progress & Possibilities.”

He said the chief minister would address the meeting on the subject, “2030 Industrial Development Agenda” and participate in meetings with business and other leaders.

State finance minister Buggana Rajendranath, Lok Sabha member P Midhun Reddy, chairman of AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) M Govinda Reddy and some senior IAS officers, apart from representatives of the Confederation of Indian Industry, would be part of the CM’s delegation.

Andhra Pradesh will be hosting at least three state sessions – on healthcare on May 23; on education & skilling on 24 and transition to the decarbonised economy – on the same day. The delegation would meet several CEOs of various global companies and policymakers of several countries.

“As many as 13 bilateral meets across thrust sectors and three dedicated state sessions to focus on Industries, Infrastructure, Health, Education and Skilling will be held,” Amarnath added.

