Telangana BJP chief’s remarks on mosques stir political uproar

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay has kicked up a row by stating that if the BJP is voted to power in the state, it would order digging up of all mosques in the state to unearth Shivlingas possibly located beneath these structures. He also said that the party will remove Urdu as second official language.

Addressing the Hindu Ekta Yatra at Karimnagar on Wednesday night, Sanjay referred to the recent reports of discovery of a Shivling at Gyanvapi mosque at Kasi in Uttar Pradesh. He threw a challenge to All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi whether he was ready for the digging up of mosques.

“I challenge Owaisi whether he is ready for excavation of mosques in Telangana. If any corpses are recovered during the excavations, you can claim the right over mosques. But if Shivlingas are found, you should hand them over to us. Will you accept it?” the BJP state president asked.

He vowed that the BJP would get the state rid of the evil forces and establish Ram Rajya. “If the BJP comes to power, we shall abolish all the Madarsas, do away with the reservations being given to minorities and provide additional quota for SCs, STs, OBCs and EBCs. We shall also permanently remove Urdu as the second official language,” he said.

The BJP president also vowed to fight against pseudo-secular forces in the state. “Hitherto, you have seen Kashmir Files. You are going to see Razakar Files. We shall teach a lesson to these forces who are joining hands with communal elements who worship Aurangazeb for the sake of 15 per cent of Muslim votes,” he said.

When contacted by reporters, the AIMIM chief was reluctant to make any comments on the challenge thrown by Sanjay on excavation of mosques.

However, Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader from Karimnagar and state civil supplies minister Gangula Kamalakar accused Sanjay of fomenting communal troubles in the peaceful state. “Being a responsible MP, he should not talk about the destruction of religious places. He should focus on bringing Central funds to develop the state,” he said.

Stating that communal disturbances would result in lack of development, Kamalakar said no industrialist would come to the state if there is a law and order problem. “While the TRS is asking the people to vote for development, Sanjay is trying to seek votes by polarising Hindu votes. He should learn to respect the other religions,” he said.

Telangana Congress minorities’ wing leader Shaik Abdullah Sohail lashed out at Sanjay for making ‘highly objectionable and provocative’ comments and inciting communal violence.

He said the minority wings of the Congress in all the districts would lodge a formal complaint against the BJP state president in their respective districts. “His hatred for Muslims has reached a new high although it is aimed at deriving political benefits. The Telangana police should’ve registered a case against Sanjay for his hate speech,” Sohail said.

