Telangana cabinet approves draft SC categorisation bill

The Telangana cabinet on Thursday approved the draft bill on categorisation of Scheduled Castes (SCs) for implementation of reservations in education and employment, people familiar with the matter said. The deadline given to the Shameem Akthar commission for submitting the final report has been extended till March 10. (ANI photo)

The cabinet meeting, chaired by chief minister A Revanth Reddy, discussed in detail the interim report submitted by a one-man commission headed by retired high court judge Justice Shameem Akthar on categorisation of SCs into three groups.

“The deadline given to the Shameem Akthar commission for submitting the final report has been extended till March 10. Based on his recommendations, the bill will be finalised and introduced in the upcoming budget session of the state assembly,” an official in the secretariat said.

During the cabinet meeting, the chief minister instructed officials to prepare the final bill, ensuring that there are no legal hurdles.

The cabinet also discussed the conduct of the budget session of the state assembly and the bills to be introduced during those sessions.

The cabinet also approved establishment of a separate board for the proposed Future City coming up at Mucherla village on the outskirts of Hyderabad. It also decided to form a special committee of irrigation department authorities on river water issues.

It was also decided to implement the ‘Bhoo Bharati,’ a revamped land revenue portal, replacing the earlier Dharani portal, with effect from Ugadi festival on March 31.

Approval for filling up of 10,950 Village Level Officer (VLO) posts, sanction of 217 posts for new revenue divisions and mandals, giving nod to 55 posts in 10 district courts, were among the other key decisions taken.

Additionally, the cabinet discussed and approved the Endowments Amendment Bill for the establishment of the Yadagirigutta temple board on the lines of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).