Telangana cabinet to meet today to decide Covid-19 curbs extension

Telangana state cabinet under the chairmanship of the chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is scheduled to meet on Tuesday to assess the Covid-19 situation and take a decision regarding the ongoing lockdown in the state.

The meeting, which is scheduled to begin at 2pm, is also likely to discuss media, health, agricultural affairs and the economic situation of the state in the wake of coronavirus-induced lockdown, the chief minister's office (CMO) said on Sunday.

The state government extended the ongoing Covid-19 curbs on May 31 that were supposed to conclude on the very day. The curbs were further extended for 10 days to contain the spread of the disease.

The cabinet may discuss the actions to be taken as the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in the state witness a declining trend. In the wake of the threats looming from the upcoming third wave of viral disease, the state cabinet is likely to discuss the precautions to be taken by the state medical department to effectively deal with the situation, the CMO said.

The cabinet will also discuss agrarian issues like crop investment assistance to farmers, measures to curb adulterated seeds and availability of fertilizers and pesticides following commencement of monsoon, according to the CMO.

Telangana on Monday reported 1,933 new Covid-19 cases that took the tally to 593,103, while 16 people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours. The death toll in the state stands at 3,394, according to a PTI report that cited state health bulletin.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the highest number of new infections at 165, as per the bulletin.

The chief minister has decided to inaugurate diagnostic centres in major government hospitals in 19 identified district headquarters in the state on Wednesday. Earlier, the inauguration was supposed to happen on Monday. These diagnostic centres would conduct 57 tests, which will include tests for coronavirus at no cost, the CMO said.

