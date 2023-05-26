KCR releases 105 crore for 21-day event to mark formation of T’gana

Hyderabad Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao asked the district collectors to follow the day-wise schedule finalised for the districts. (ANI)

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday announced release of ₹105 crore for the decennial celebrations of Telangana state formation beginning June 2.

KCR, as the chief minister is popularly known, made the announcement at the day-long Collectors’ and SPs’ conference held at the state secretariat.

He directed that the finance department release the amount to all the 33 district collectors in the state to conduct the 21-day-long celebrations in a big way, a release from the chief minister’s office said.

Explaining the day-wise programmes to be conducted during these 21 days, the chief minister called upon the district administrations and the state-level officials to extensively campaign the achievements made by the state after its formation on June 2, 2014.

While highlighting the sacrifices made by the people who had laid down their lives for the formation of the separate Telangana state, KCR directed that the authorities make all efforts to showcase the development of the state in the last nine years.

KCR said Telangana state had become a reality after six decades of struggle and sacrifices. “The statehood was achieved in the most democratic way without much bloodshed. After its formation, the state had become a role model for the entire country with a series of welfare and developmental programmes,” he said.

Reviewing the preparatory arrangements for the celebrations to mark the 10th anniversary of Telangana formation, the chief minister wanted the event to be organised in a big way involving all sections of people. He asked the collectors to follow the day-wise schedule finalised for the districts.

“There should be a festive atmosphere all over the state for three weeks, starting June 2. There shall be celebrations at every village, town and assembly constituency,” he said.

He asked the district collectors to coordinate with ministers, MLAs and other public representatives for the smooth conduct of the celebrations.

KCR will inaugurate the celebrations on June 2 by paying tributes to Telangana martyrs at Gun Park in Hyderabad. Later, he will unfurl the national flag at the Telangana secretariat premises and address the participants.

As per the schedule already announced, daily programmes will be held to highlight the progress achieved by the state in sectors like electricity, agriculture, irrigation, health care and industry.

The programmes will also highlight schemes being implemented for welfare of farmers and other sections of people.

KCR’s cabinet colleagues, government advisors, chief secretary, secretaries in Chief Minister’s Office, district collectors, superintendents of police, Director General of Police and other top officials participated in the day-long meeting.

