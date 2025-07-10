Hyderabad, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday extended an offer to BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao to debate irrigation projects and water utilisation of Krishna and Godavari rivers in the Assembly. Telangana: CM invites KCR for debate on irrigation projects and Krishna, Godavari water usage

Speaking after a meeting on Krishna River water here, the chief minister said the government is ready to seek suggestions from KCR for the benefit of the state.

"We are also ready to seek the expert's and stakeholder's opinions," the chief minister said.

"Let's discuss the decisions taken during the BRS regime and by our government. As the leader of the House, I promise it is my responsibility to ensure that no one's dignity is violated in the House during the debate," Reddy said, adding that if KCR is not ready for debate in the Assembly due to health reasons, he along with his cabinet colleagues are ready to come to the BRS chief's farmhouse in Erravalli village and hold a mock assembly.

The government’s intention is to explain the facts to the people and ready to fight for the rights of Telangana on water issues, he asserted.

Reddy accused KCR of being responsible for losing Telangana's rights to water due to decisions taken during the BRS rule.

The situation would have been different if the previous government insisted on water utilisation between the two states only after providing drinking water to Hyderabad, he said.

Andhra Pradesh would not have had a chance to divert Krishna water if the BRS government utilised Jurala water for Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation scheme, the CM added.

If Krishna water had been preserved for Telangana's needs at its entry point, there would have been no chance to divert water to Rayalaseema, he claimed and further charged that Telangana also suffered losses in hydel power generation due to the diversion of Krishna water to .

