Hyderabad, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday warned that no official should succumb to any pressure at any stage in the allotment of houses under 'Indiramma' housing scheme for the poor. Telangana CM warns officials not to succumb to pressure in allotting ''Indiramma'' houses

In the District Collectors conference held here, the Chief Minister gave certain directions to the Collectors on the implementation of ‘Bhu Bharati’, Indiramma housing scheme and summer drinking water programme, an official release said.

He asked the Collectors to pay special attention in implementing the two flagship programmes Bhu Bharati and Indiramma housing scheme at the field level successfully.

Stating that the Indiramma housing scheme has been taken up with great pride, the Chief Minister said that the mandal-level committees should examine the list approved by the village-level Indiramma houses committees and then the list will be sent to the district in-charge minister.

The list of houses will be finalised only after the approval of the district in-charge minister, Revanth Reddy said.

He instructed Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari to appoint a Special Officer for each Assembly constituency to monitor the implementation of the scheme regularly.

The Special Officer will be the coordinator between the Indiramma committees, mandal committees, collectors and the in-charge minister, he said.

The CM also advised the senior officers to focus on the construction of Indiramma houses and to monitor the work with the Collectors of the respective districts.

He warned that no one should succumb to any pressure at any stage in the allotment of the houses and action will be taken against the mandal-level committee and special officer if houses are allotted to ineligible people.

Since 3,500 houses were allotted to each constituency, Revanth Reddy suggested that houses should be allotted to the respective villages based on population and that rationality should be followed in this regard.

The Chief Minister further asked the Collectors to pay special attention to drinking water supply during the summer season, the release added.

