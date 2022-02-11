Telangana college apologises after student takes to Twitter over hijab

Hyderabad: With the controversy over bans on Muslim students wearing the hijab in Karnataka is making national headlines, a student in Secunderabad took to twitter alleging that her college chairman was also trying to impose similar restrictions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The chairman of the college has refuted the allegations saying there were no such restrictions in place. He also held a meeting with students and their parents on Thursday afternoon.

On February 9, the student took to twitter against the Sweekar Academy of Rehabilitation Sciences (SARS) at Picket in Secunderabad, alleging that chairman of the institute, Dr P Hanumantha Rao, had asked Muslim girls not to enter the college wearing a burqa.

“It is surprising that it’s happening in Hyderabad. We need justice #Telangana,” she tweeted. “Adding to this, we were specifically asked to “tick” the dress code checklist before joining the college. There was no mention of removal of burqa. This man is targeting a religion and we won’t stand for it. Nobody is supporting us either. Please look into this and help us people,” she said, tagging Md Amanullah Khan, social activist and convenor of Majlis-e-Bachao Tehreek.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subsequently, Khan released a video message demanding Rao’s arrest. He even alleged that Rao had made objectionable references to Muslim students.

When contacted, Rao denied that he had imposed any such restrictions or made any objectionable comments. “We have been running this institute for the last 45 years and every year, hundreds of Muslim women study various degree and post-graduate courses... Never did any student make any such complaint against us,” he told HT.

Rao said there was absolutely no ban on Muslim women wearing burqa or hijab. He, however, admitted that he would ask all the students wear aprons while attending to patients. “Since they have to interact with the patients with their facial expressions and hand movements, they should wear a professional dress. So, I asked the Muslim girl students to take away their burqas and keep them in locker. We have never asked them to remove their hijab. While returning to their homes, they can wear their burqas as usual,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We just had a meeting with the chairman. He apologized to us. He said he didn’t mean his words in that way. We are very happy that this issue is solved. He said he will take out the hijab ban in the college,” Fatima tweeted after Thursday’s meeting.

From two days, students in several educational institutions across the state have been protesting in solidarity with the students in Karnataka. On Wednesday, more than a hundred girl students of the Government Nizamia Tibbi College and Hospital at Charminar, wearing burqas and hijabs, took out a rally on the campus.

Students of the Anwarul Uloom College at Mallepalli also staged a similar demonstration on the college premises and condemned the harassment of Muslim girls in Karnataka.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Thursday, students of Moulana Azad National Urdu University also staged protest demonstrations and raised slogans in support of the Muslim women’s right to wear hijab.

Meanwhile, Telangana Rashtra Samithi lawmaker Kalvakuntla Kavitha wrote a poem in Hindi poem titled ‘Hum Sab Hindustani’ in protest against the hijab controversy. In the poem, she said all Indians were one despite the actions of some divisive forces.

“Wearing and applying Sindoor is my conscious choice. Wearing Hijab is Muskan’s choice. Let women decide what they are comfortable in embracing and wearing,” she wrote.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON