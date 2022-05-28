Telangana Congress chief’s comments on Reddy leadership create rumblings in party

Hyderabad

Rumblings surfaced in the Telangana Congress following party’s state unit president A Revanth Reddy’s recent comments that the party should encourage Reddy leadership if it has to come to power in the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At a meeting organised by the Reddy community at Sedan town in Raichur district on May 22, Revanth Reddy recalled how the community had played a major role in the expansion of Kakatiya dynasty in the southern India.

“The mighty Kakatiya empire had thrived with the support of the local Reddy kings. It was only after the emperors started sidelining the Reddys and encouraged Padmanayakas (present day Velamas), the Kakatiya dynasty collapsed,” he said.

Revanth Reddy said the Congress had reigned supreme in the combined Andhra Pradesh state under the leadership of former chief ministers, such as Kasu Brahmananda Reddy, Marri Channa Reddy, Nedurumalli Janardhan Reddy, Kotla Vijayabhaskar Reddy and Y S Rajasekhar Reddy, besides national leaders like S Jaipal Reddy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“In 2004 and 2009, it was only because of the leadership of Y S Rajasekhar Reddy that the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance could come to power at the Centre, as YSR had led the party to win 29 seats and 33 seats (in Lok Sabha), respectively,” the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief said.

He went on to say that political parties should encourage Reddy leadership in their organisations so that they would revive the glory of the parties.

The PCC chief’s comments went viral on social media, causing embarrassment to the party leaders in Telangana, especially those belonging to weaker sections.

On Thursday, PCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi Goud, who is away in the US, wrote an open letter, demanding that Revanth Reddy withdraw his comments, as they had sent a wrong signal to the party cadre and the people from SC, ST and OBC sections, thereby damaging the interests of the Congress.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yashki, who was the party’s Lok Sabha member between 2009 and 2014, said the Congress had come to power in the 2004 elections because of the support extended by the OBCs. “It was a Reddy-BC combination, with YS Rajasekhara Reddy being the CLP leader and D Srinivas being the PCC president, that helped the party win the election,” he reminded.

Goud said the Congress party’s success was based on the party’s history of working for the development of the poor and also people’s faith in the leadership of the Gandhi family.

“It is not correct on the party of the PCC chief to say that the Congress had won 33 MP seats in 2009 only because of Rajasekhara Reddy. If that is true, why didn’t Congress come back to power when N Uttam Kumar Reddy was the PCC chief and K Jana Reddy was the CLP leader?” he asked.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He reminded that the party won 41 parliamentary seats out of 42 under the leadership of Jalagam Vengal Rao. “Revanth Reddy may not be aware of this as he was a new entrant into the party,” he said.

He said Revanth Reddy’s statement had caused confusion and anger among the workers and the general public belonging to BC, SC and ST communities. He asked the PCC chief to give a clarification on his comments and tender an apology to these communities.

Another senior OBC leader of the Congress and former MP V Hanumantha Rao also found fault with Revanth Reddy’s comments. He, however, said he would take up the matter at the political affairs committee of the party.

“The recent Udaipur declaration clearly said the party would give 50 per cent tickets to OBCs, SCs and STs. It clearly shows the thinking of the party. I shall take up the PCC chief’s comments with the high command,” Rao said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Revanth Reddy, who left for the US on Thursday night, responded to Yashki’s letter through a tweet. He said his comments were twisted out of context to the convenience of those who raised objections. “Congress fights every day to protect the social fabric of this society & has always stood for the welfare of BCs, SCs & STs. Being the president of TPCC, I believe in this philosophy of inclusion. People twisting my statements should focus on the issues in Telangana state,” he tweeted, without naming anyone.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON