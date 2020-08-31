e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 31, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Telangana Congress chief writes to PM Modi for CBI probe into Srisailam power station mishap

Telangana Congress chief writes to PM Modi for CBI probe into Srisailam power station mishap

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee working president A Revanth Reddy said the accident in the underground hydro-electric project was totally avoidable and was the result of the negligence of the state government.

india Updated: Aug 31, 2020 19:35 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
Smoke billows from a fire at Srisailam Left Bank Power Station (SLBP), in Kurnool district following an accident on August 20.
Smoke billows from a fire at Srisailam Left Bank Power Station (SLBP), in Kurnool district following an accident on August 20.(PTI)
         

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee working president A Revanth Reddy on Monday demanded that the Centre order a thorough investigation by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the accident in Srisailam Left Bank Hydro-electric Project (SLBHP) on August 20 that claimed nine lives.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the PCC leader, who also represents Malkajgiri constituency in the Lok Sabha, said the accident in the underground hydro-electric project was totally avoidable and was the result of the negligence of the state government.

He said the Srisailam plant, which was the most essential source of power generation, lacked basic safety provisions including fire alarm alert, fire suppression system, fire hazard risk assessment and emergency action plan.

“It lacks training of the employees for emergency situations as per the ‘Recommended Practice for Fire Protection for Hydroelectric Generating Power’ mentioned in the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) Code,” the MP said.

“Had the officials responded to the periodical warnings on time, this loss of life and public property could have been avoided,” Reddy said.

He urged the Prime Minister to order an impartial inquiry by the CBI into the incident. Similarly, an independent body constituted by the Central Electricity Authority, a team of experts in fire safety, fire hazard assessment, power generation and related disciplines, with no conflicts of interest must investigate the technical lapse which leads to this tragic incident, the Congress leader said.

“It is also necessary to investigate the alleged corruption in the power purchases by the Telangana energy department and Telangana power distribution companies,” he added.

tags
top news
Pranab Mukherjee, ex-president and Congress veteran, dies in Delhi hospital
Pranab Mukherjee, ex-president and Congress veteran, dies in Delhi hospital
‘A scholar par excellence’: PM Modi condoles demise of Pranab Mukherjee
‘A scholar par excellence’: PM Modi condoles demise of Pranab Mukherjee
India’s economy contracts by 23.9%, worst in decades
India’s economy contracts by 23.9%, worst in decades
‘Passing of an era’: President Kovind condoles Pranab Mukherjee’s death
‘Passing of an era’: President Kovind condoles Pranab Mukherjee’s death
Pranab Mukherjee dies: A look at his illustrious political career
Pranab Mukherjee dies: A look at his illustrious political career
GDP estimates a matter of shame for Modi government, says Chidambaram
GDP estimates a matter of shame for Modi government, says Chidambaram
Satellite imagery shows PLA building heliport at tri-junction of India, Bhutan,China
Satellite imagery shows PLA building heliport at tri-junction of India, Bhutan,China
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyPranab MukherjeeUnlock 4 guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In