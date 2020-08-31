Telangana Congress chief writes to PM Modi for CBI probe into Srisailam power station mishap

india

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 19:35 IST

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee working president A Revanth Reddy on Monday demanded that the Centre order a thorough investigation by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the accident in Srisailam Left Bank Hydro-electric Project (SLBHP) on August 20 that claimed nine lives.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the PCC leader, who also represents Malkajgiri constituency in the Lok Sabha, said the accident in the underground hydro-electric project was totally avoidable and was the result of the negligence of the state government.

He said the Srisailam plant, which was the most essential source of power generation, lacked basic safety provisions including fire alarm alert, fire suppression system, fire hazard risk assessment and emergency action plan.

“It lacks training of the employees for emergency situations as per the ‘Recommended Practice for Fire Protection for Hydroelectric Generating Power’ mentioned in the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) Code,” the MP said.

“Had the officials responded to the periodical warnings on time, this loss of life and public property could have been avoided,” Reddy said.

He urged the Prime Minister to order an impartial inquiry by the CBI into the incident. Similarly, an independent body constituted by the Central Electricity Authority, a team of experts in fire safety, fire hazard assessment, power generation and related disciplines, with no conflicts of interest must investigate the technical lapse which leads to this tragic incident, the Congress leader said.

“It is also necessary to investigate the alleged corruption in the power purchases by the Telangana energy department and Telangana power distribution companies,” he added.