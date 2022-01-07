Telangana Congress political affairs committee meeting exposes chinks in the party

Fireworks were witnessed in the Telangana Congress party’s political affairs committee (PAC) held on Wednesday night, with several senior leaders raising a banner of revolt against the style of functioning of Pradesh Congress Committee president A Revanth Reddy, a senior party leader familiar with the development said on Thursday.

The four-hour-long meeting chaired by All India Congress Committee general secretary in charge of Telangana affairs Manickam Tagore through Zoom conference call was convened to discuss the arrangements for conducting AICC training programmes starting from January 19.

However, seniors like PCC working president and Sangareddy MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy alias Jagga Reddy, former MPs V Hanumantha Rao and Renuka Chowdary and MLAs D Sridhar Babu used the occasion to lodge a complaint with Tagore that Revanth Reddy’s unilateral decisions on conducting party programmes without taking senior party functionaries into confidence.

“There was a strong resistance from PAC leaders like Mohd Shabbir Ali and Madhu Yashki Goud in support of the PCC chief and it led to heated arguments and counter-arguments between the two groups,” a party leader said on condition of anonymity.

Jagga Reddy, who has been openly questioning Revanth Reddy’s style of functioning, took strong exception to the PCC disciplinary committee seeking his explanation for writing a letter to AICC president Sonia Gandhi in the last week of December.

Last week, PCC disciplinary committee chairman G Chinna Reddy said Jagga Reddy has violated party discipline by leaking his letter to the media. It is nothing but breach of party discipline, he said.

At the PAC meeting, Jagga Reddy raised this issue and questioned how Revanth Reddy could question his loyalty to the party. He said it was the PCC chief who had violated the party discipline by conducting “Rachabanda” (public forum) programme near chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s farmhouse at Erravelli village in Siddipet district on January 26, without intimating him, though he was the local MLA.

He alleged that Revanth Reddy was not functioning along party lines and was instead, using such programmes only for personal image building.

Other seniors like Hanumantha Rao and former PCC president Ponnala Lakshmaiah also found fault with the PCC disciplinary committee for seeking explanation from Jagga Reddy. “At one stage, Jagga Reddy said he was disgusted with the party leadership and if the party did not want him to continue in the party, he would quit,” the party leader quoted above said.

With the situation going out of hands, the AICC in charge of Telangana affairs intervened and told the party leaders to maintain utmost discipline and if there were any differences on any issue, they could write to him or the AICC president.

“But under any circumstances, you should not take your infighting to the media, as it would show the party in poor light. The high command has taken a very serious view of the internal differences in the party and if anybody makes any open allegations against the party leadership, stern action would be taken against them,” the party leader quoting Tagore said.

The AICC leader also asked Revanth Reddy to follow the party line and take all the seniors into confidence before chalking out any programme. He called upon the party workers to make the training programmes of the AICC a big success.

Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy and PCC election management committee chairman Damodar Rajanarasimha, who have also been opposing Revanth Reddy’s style of functioning, did not attend the PAC meeting.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON