Telangana Congress to invite Rahul to start his nation-wide padayatra from state

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Monday decided to request party leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi to commence his country-wide padayatra from Telangana, where the party has bright prospects of coming to power in the next year’s assembly elections.

A resolution to this effect was adopted at the PCC executive committee meeting held under the leadership of PCC president and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy at Indira Bhavan.

It was decided at the Congress party’s Chintan Shivir held at Udaipur that Rahul Gandhi would embark on a padayatra from Kashmir to Kanyakumari to raise the issues of inflation and unemployment at the grass-root level. Similar padayatras will be organised in each state by the respective state leaders to push the pro-people agenda and highlight the “failures” of the government.

Revanth said that the party will request Rahul Gandhi to begin his padayatra for first 100 km in Telangana, starting October 2.

“The Telangana unit of the Congress has been at the forefront in implementing all the party programmes, right from digital membership drive to agitation for farmers’ cause. Rahul Gandhi’s padayatra, if it begins in Telangana, will give further fillip to the party in the state,” Reddy said.

He said the Warangal Declaration adopted at the Rahul Gandhi’s rally – Rythu Sangharshana Sabha – on farmers’ issues had attracted nation-wide attention. “The rally was a huge success thanks to the cooperation from all sections of the party. It was the talk of the party at the Chintan Shivir in Udaipur,” he said.The PCC executive committee unanimously resolved to endorse all the decisions taken by the party in the Udaipur meeting and send the resolution to party president Sonia Gandhi.

The PCC meeting decided to take the Warangal Declaration among the people of the state. The PCC chief asked the party leaders to tour the villages extensively and put up the declaration for discussion among the people.

It was decided that starting May 21, on the occasion of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s death anniversary, the Congress will take up “Rythu Rachabanda” (Farmer’s forum) across the state for the next 30 days.

“On May 21, all important leaders will visit a prominent village of the state and conduct the “Rachabanda” meetings, where they will discuss the issues concerning the village and that of the farmers in the village. The programme will continue till June 21 across all the villages of the state,” the PCC chief said.

Stating that he will take part in the Rachabanda programme in one of the villages in Warangal district, Reddy said except in Hyderabad and Secunderabad parliamentary constituencies, the programme will be held in 15 other parliamentary constituencies in the state.

“We will identify important leaders of the party, who will take the responsibility in conducting the Rachabanda programmes and ensuring success. The programme will also cover Jan Jagaran Abhiyan Yatra and a campaign against growing prices of essential commodities,” the PCC chief said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON