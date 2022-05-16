Telangana Congress urges Rahul Gandhi to begin padayatra from Telugu state

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee on Monday decided to request senior party leader and MP Rahul Gandhi to begin his nationwide padayatra from Telangana, where the party believes it has bright prospects of coming to power in next year’s assembly elections.

A resolution to this effect was adopted at the PCC executive committee meeting held at Indira Bhavan under the leadership of PCC chief and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy.

It was decided at the Congress party’s recently concluded Chintan Shivir held at Udaipur that Rahul Gandhi will embark on a padayatra from Kashmir to Kanyakumari to raise the issues of inflation and unemployment at the grass-root level. Similar padayatras will be organised in each state by state leaders to push the pro-people agenda and highlight the “failures” of the government and the plight of the people.

Speaking at the PCC executive committee meeting, Revanth said the party will request Rahul Gandhi to begin his padayatra for the first 100 km in Telangana, starting October 2.

“The Telangana unit of the Congress has been at the forefront in implementing all the party programmes, right from digital membership drive to agitation for farmers’ cause. Rahul Gandhi’s padayatra, if it begins in Telangana, will give further fillip to the party in the state,” Reddy said.

He said the Warangal Declaration adopted at Rahul Gandhi’s rally – Rythu Sangharshana Sabha – on farmers’ issues had attracted nation-wide attention. “The rally was a huge success thanks to the cooperation from all sections of the party. It was discussed at the Chintan Shivir in Udaipur and it is a moment of pride for all of us,” he said.

The PCC executive committee unanimously resolved to endorse all the decisions taken by the party at the Udaipur meeting and the resolution will be sent to party president Sonia Gandhi.

The PCC meeting decided to take the Warangal Declaration to the people in every nook and corner of the state. The PCC chief asked party leaders to tour villages extensively and put up the declaration for discussion among the people.

It was decided that starting May 21, on the occasion of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s death anniversary, the Congress will take up “Rythu Rachabanda” (Farmer’s forum) across the state for the next 30 days.

“On May 21, all important leaders will visit a prominent village of the state and conduct the “Rachabanda” meetings, where they will discuss the issues concerning the village and that of farmers in the village. The programme will continue till June 21 in all the villages of the state,” the PCC chief said.

Stating that he would take part in the Rachabanda programme in one of the villages in Warangal district, Reddy said except in Hyderabad and Secunderabad parliamentary constituencies, the programme will be held in all the 15 other parliamentary constituencies in Telangana.

“We shall identify important leaders of the party, who will take responsibility in conducting the Rachabanda programmes in these constituencies and ensuring success. The programme will also cover the Jan Jagaran Abhiyan yatra and a campaign against growing prices of essential commodities,” the PCC chief said.

He appealed to the party leaders to put in their best effort for the next one year and ensure that the Congress comes to power in the next assembly elections in the state.

