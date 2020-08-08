Telangana Congress vice-president and 8-time MP Nandi Yellaiah dies of Covid-19 in Hyderabad

india

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 18:00 IST

Veteran Congress leader and eight-time parliamentarian from Telangana, Nandi Yellaiah died of a brief illness after being detected positive for Covid-19 in Hyderabad on Saturday, a statement from the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) said.

He was 78. He is survived by his two sons and two daughters. A prominent Dalit leader of the Congress party, Yellaiah was vice-president of the TPCC till his death.

“He was admitted to the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences in Hyderabad with complaints of pneumonia on July 29. He tested positive for Covid-19 subsequently. After undergoing treatment for 10 days, he passed away at 10.30 am,” the PCC statement said.

Born on July 1, 1942 at Bholakpur in Hyderabad, Yellaiah, a prominent Dalit leader of the Congress, began his political career as a follower of former chief minister Dr Marri Channa Reddy and took part in the 1969 Telangana movement. He was a councillor in the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation in 1970s.

Yellaiah got elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time in 1977, representing the Siddipet parliamentary constituency. Subsequently, he won the Lok Sabha elections from the same constituency for another four times.

In 2014, he got elected from the Nagarkurnool parliamentary constituency defeating Manda Jagannatham of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi. He was also nominated to the Rajya Sabha twice and also worked as a member of the state legislative council for some time.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, PCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy and several other Congress leaders have mourned the death of Nandi Yellaiah.