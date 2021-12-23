Telangana court orders curbs on festivals after spurt in Omicron cases

Expressing concern over the growing number of cases of Omicron in Telangana, the state high court on Thursday asked the government to strictly impose restrictions on Christmas, New Year and Sankranti festival celebrations.

There were, however, no fresh cases of Omicron in the state on Thursday, even as genome sequencing reports of 10 more Covid-19 patients are still awaited.

A division bench of the Telangana high court consisting of chief justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice N Tukaramji directed that the state government strictly comply with the latest directives issued by the Central government to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant of Coronavirus.

The high court bench directed that the state government take up all steps for the control and management of large public gatherings during the ensuing festival season. “The mass gathering of people without wearing masks and following minimum precautions is a matter of concern,” it said.

The bench suggested that the government consider setting up a mechanism to test people coming from other states at the airports and quarantine them, if necessary. It said there was a need to prevent inter-state spread of the new variant.

State health minister T Harish Rao told reporters that the state government would follow all the directions given by the court. He asked the Centre to take a decision on giving booster doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to the people to contain the spread of the virus.

A village in Rajanna Siricilla district on Thursday went into a self-imposed lockdown for 10 days following the detection of an Omicron case on Wednesday.

A 28-year-old man, who returned from Dubai to his native village of Gudem in Mustabad block on December 16, tested positive for the virus on December 20. His wife and mother also tested positive for Covid-19 a day later.

The throat swab samples of the man and his family members were sent to the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology for genome sequencing. On Wednesday, it was revealed that the Gulf-returnee was positive for Omicron. He was immediately shifted to Hyderabad for quarantine. The results of the other two, who were home quarantined, are still awaited.

On getting to know this, the villagers held an emergency meeting on Thursday morning and resolved that the entire village should observe lockdown. “It is very unfortunate, but we have no other alternative. Except for a couple of hours in the morning hours for essential services, the entire village will be shut down for 10 days. We have asked the people not to come out of their houses except for emergency needs,” Gudem village upa-sarpanch S Srinivasa Rao told HT.

He said the authorities had collected 64 samples of the primary contacts of the Gulf-returnee and sent them for tests. “All of them were sent to home quarantine. We have also informed our decision to higher officials,” Rao said.

According to him, the man had also attended a wedding function at the adjacent Narayanapur village of Yellareddypet mandal on Sunday. “The authorities have also collected samples of 53 people who came in contact with him at the event. They have also been sent for testing,” he added.

