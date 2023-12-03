Telangana results: Live updates for Chennur, Bellampalli, Mancherial, Dharmapuri, Ramagundam, Manthani, Peddapalle

The Telangana elections were held on Nov 30, 2023 to elect all 119 members of Telangana Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted, and the result declared on December 3. The PeddapaIIe Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Chennur, Bellampalli, Mancherial, Dharmapuri, Ramagundam, Manthani and PeddapaIIe constituencies.

Around 70.60% voters exercise franchise as polls conclude in Telangana. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

Counting is underway for Peddapalle (SC) area constituencies

Constituency Leading Candidate Party Chennur (SC) Counting to begin - Bellampalli (SC) Counting to begin - Mancherial Counting to begin - Dharmapuri (SC) Counting to begin - Ramagundam Counting to begin - Manthani Counting to begin - Peddapalle Counting to begin -

Winning candidates from 2018 elections in PeddapaIIe area constituencies