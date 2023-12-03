Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Telangana results: Live updates for Chennur, Bellampalli, Mancherial, Dharmapuri, Ramagundam, Manthani, Peddapalle

Dec 03, 2023 06:20 AM IST

The Telangana elections were held on Nov 30, 2023 to elect all 119 members of Telangana Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted, and the result declared on December 3. The PeddapaIIe Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Chennur, Bellampalli, Mancherial, Dharmapuri, Ramagundam, Manthani and PeddapaIIe constituencies.

Around 70.60% voters exercise franchise as polls conclude in Telangana. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

Counting is underway for Peddapalle (SC) area constituencies

ConstituencyLeading CandidateParty
Chennur (SC)Counting to begin-
Bellampalli (SC)Counting to begin-
MancherialCounting to begin-
Dharmapuri (SC)Counting to begin-
RamagundamCounting to begin-
ManthaniCounting to begin-
PeddapalleCounting to begin-

Winning candidates from 2018 elections in PeddapaIIe area constituencies

Constituency2018 Sitting MLAParty
Chennur (SC)Balka SumanTRS
Bellampalli (SC)Durgam ChinnaiahTRS
MancherialNadipelli Diwakar RaoTRS
Dharmapuri (SC)Eshwar KoppulaTRS
RamagundamKorukanti Chandar PatelAll India Forward Bloc
ManthaniDuddilla Sridhar BabuINC
PeddapalleManohar Reddy DasariTRS

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sat, 02 Dec 2023 12:40 AM

    Telangana poll results: Counting to begin at 8 am

