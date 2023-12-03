Live
Telangana results: Live updates for Chennur, Bellampalli, Mancherial, Dharmapuri, Ramagundam, Manthani, Peddapalle
Dec 03, 2023 06:20 AM IST
The Telangana elections were held on Nov 30, 2023 to elect all 119 members of Telangana Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted, and the result declared on December 3. The PeddapaIIe Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Chennur, Bellampalli, Mancherial, Dharmapuri, Ramagundam, Manthani and PeddapaIIe constituencies.
Counting is underway for Peddapalle (SC) area constituencies
|Constituency
|Leading Candidate
|Party
|Chennur (SC)
|Counting to begin
|-
|Bellampalli (SC)
|Counting to begin
|-
|Mancherial
|Counting to begin
|-
|Dharmapuri (SC)
|Counting to begin
|-
|Ramagundam
|Counting to begin
|-
|Manthani
|Counting to begin
|-
|Peddapalle
|Counting to begin
|-
Winning candidates from 2018 elections in PeddapaIIe area constituencies
|Constituency
|2018 Sitting MLA
|Party
|Chennur (SC)
|Balka Suman
|TRS
|Bellampalli (SC)
|Durgam Chinnaiah
|TRS
|Mancherial
|Nadipelli Diwakar Rao
|TRS
|Dharmapuri (SC)
|Eshwar Koppula
|TRS
|Ramagundam
|Korukanti Chandar Patel
|All India Forward Bloc
|Manthani
|Duddilla Sridhar Babu
|INC
|Peddapalle
|Manohar Reddy Dasari
|TRS
Follow all the updates here:
- Dec 02, 2023 12:40 AM IST
Telangana poll results: Counting to begin at 8 am
