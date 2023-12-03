Telangana results: Live updates for Chennur, Bellampalli, Mancherial, Dharmapuri, Ramagundam, Manthani, Peddapalle

The Telangana elections were held on Nov 30, 2023 to elect all 119 members of Telangana Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted, and the result declared on December 3. The PeddapaIIe Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Chennur, Bellampalli, Mancherial, Dharmapuri, Ramagundam, Manthani and PeddapaIIe constituencies.

Around 70.60% voters exercise franchise as polls conclude in Telangana. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)