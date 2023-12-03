LiveSumanti Sen
Telangana 2023 elections: Khammam, PaIair, Madhira (SC), Wyra (ST), SathupaIIe(SC), Kothagudem, Aswaraopeta(ST) counting
- Get the latest vote counting trends for Khammam, PaIair, Madhira (SC), Wyra (ST), SathupaIIe (SC), Kothagudem, Aswaraopeta (ST) seats in Telangana
The Telangana elections were held on Nov 30, 2023 to elect all 119 members of Telangana Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted, and the result declared on December 3. The Khammam Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Khammam, PaIair, Madhira (SC), Wyra (ST), SathupaIIe (SC), Kothagudem and Aswaraopeta (ST) assembly constituencies.
Counting is underway for Khammam area constituencies
|Constituency
|Leading Candidate
|Party
|Khammam
|Counting to begin
|-
|PaIair
|Counting to begin
|-
|Madhira (SC)
|Counting to begin
|-
|Wyra (ST)
|Counting to begin
|-
|SathupaIIe (SC)
|Counting to begin
|-
|Kothagudem
|Counting to begin
|-
|Aswaraopeta (ST)
|Counting to begin
|-
Winning candidates from 2018 elections in Khammam area constituencies
|Constituency
|2018 Sitting MLA
|Party
|Khammam
|Ajay Kumar Puvvada
|TRS
|PaIair
|Kandala Upender Reddy
|INC
|Madhira (SC)
|Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu
|INC
|Wyra (ST)
|Lavudya Ramulu
|Independent
|SathupaIIe (SC)
|Sandra Venkata Veeraiah
|TDP
|Kothagudem
|Vanama Venkateshwara Rao
|INC
|Aswaraopeta (ST)
|Mecha Nageswara Rao
|TDP
- Sat, 02 Dec 2023 12:40 AM
Telangana poll results: Counting to begin at 8am