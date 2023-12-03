Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Telangana 2023 elections: Khammam, PaIair, Madhira (SC), Wyra (ST), SathupaIIe(SC), Kothagudem, Aswaraopeta(ST) counting
Telangana 2023 elections: Khammam, PaIair, Madhira (SC), Wyra (ST), SathupaIIe(SC), Kothagudem, Aswaraopeta(ST) counting

Dec 03, 2023 06:00 AM IST

  • Get the latest vote counting trends for Khammam, PaIair, Madhira (SC), Wyra (ST), SathupaIIe (SC), Kothagudem, Aswaraopeta (ST) seats in Telangana

The Telangana elections were held on Nov 30, 2023 to elect all 119 members of Telangana Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted, and the result declared on December 3. The Khammam Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Khammam, PaIair, Madhira (SC), Wyra (ST), SathupaIIe (SC), Kothagudem and Aswaraopeta (ST) assembly constituencies.

Siddipet [Telangana], Nov 30 (ANI): Telangana CM and BRS Chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao gets his finger marked with ink as he casts his vote for the Telangana Assembly elections, at Chintamadaka village in Siddipet on Thursday. (ANI Photo)(BRS Party-X)

Counting is underway for Khammam area constituencies

ConstituencyLeading CandidateParty
KhammamCounting to begin-
PaIairCounting to begin-
Madhira (SC)Counting to begin-
Wyra (ST)Counting to begin-
SathupaIIe (SC)Counting to begin-
KothagudemCounting to begin-
Aswaraopeta (ST)Counting to begin-

Winning candidates from 2018 elections in Khammam area constituencies

Constituency2018 Sitting MLAParty
KhammamAjay Kumar PuvvadaTRS
PaIairKandala Upender ReddyINC
Madhira (SC)Bhatti Vikramarka MalluINC
Wyra (ST)Lavudya RamuluIndependent
SathupaIIe (SC)Sandra Venkata VeeraiahTDP
KothagudemVanama Venkateshwara RaoINC
Aswaraopeta (ST)Mecha Nageswara RaoTDP

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sat, 02 Dec 2023 12:40 AM

    Telangana poll results: Counting to begin at 8am

