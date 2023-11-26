Telangana elections: Battle between two former Maoist families in Mulug

Hyderabad HT Image

A dense forest area with a narrow road connecting Telangana’s Warangal with Bhoopalapatnam of Chhattisgarh (then part of Madhya Pradesh), Mulug was a place even people from plain areas dreaded to step in, not to talk of political leaders campaigning during the elections, about two to three decades ago.

Heavily infested with Maoists of the People’s War Group [that transformed into the Communist Party of India (Maoist) in 2004], Mulug made headlines with frequent encounters between the extremists and security forces.

“There was hardly any electricity supply in the interior tribal villages, deep in the Pasra-Etur Nagaram forest range. Even in Mulug town located on the main road, there were no street lights. Even lights in the houses were switched off by 7pm, due to fear of Maoists. Frequent combing by police forces and harassment of youngsters were common in the ‘90s and early 2000s,” K Sanjeev, a resident of Mulug town and a local television channel reporter, recalled.

Decades of continued neglect, lack of proper agriculture for want of irrigation facilities and rampant unemployment forced youngsters to take up weapons and join the Maoists. Several people from this area, like Bade Nageshwara Rao, alias Prabhakar, and his wife Rajeshwari, rose to higher positions in the Maoist party. Prabhakar’s brother, Bade Chokka Rao, alias Damodar, remains a top Maoist leader in Dandakaranya region, having risen to the position of a central committee member.

“There was only one private industry in the area – Andhra Pradesh Rayons – at Kamalapuram in Etur Nagaram forest area, which provided employment to the local youngsters. It later shut down for various reasons, including increasing Maoist activity,” Sanjeev said.

During every election, the Maoists would give a call to boycott the polls and the contestants were afraid of taking up any extensive campaign. “Yet, with heavy deployment of police forces, elections were held as usual, but the turnout was not more than 50-60%,” he said.

Now, Mulug has undergone a complete transformation. The Warangal-Bhoopalapatnam road is being widened into a four-lane national highway (NH-163), with a wide bridge across the Godavari river at Eturunagaram, connecting Telangana with Chhattisgarh. A majority of the interior tribal hamlets have road connectivity.

A number of government and private institutions including tribal welfare residential institutions, have come up over the last one decade. Irrigation facilities have improved to some extent due to the construction of the Devadula lift irrigation project. One can see lush green paddy fields even in the interior areas of the Mulug constituency.

“Maoist activity has more or less disappeared and several youngsters, who took to Maoism in the past, have surrendered,” K Sandeep, a youngster who works with a mobile phone sales and service shop, said. “Occasionally, there is movement of Maoists in the villages of Wajedu and Venkatapuram bordering Chhattisgarh and we hear about encounter killings in those areas,” he added.

Interestingly, the elections to the Telangana state assembly – scheduled for November 30 – is witnessing a bitter battle between two Maoist families in Mulug assembly constituency, which is reserved for Scheduled Tribes.

Sitting Congress MLA Dhanasari Anasuya, alias Seethakka, who once played a major role in the Jana Sakthi group of Maoists, before surrendering to the police and joining the political mainstream in 2004, is fighting against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) candidate Bade Nagajyothi, daughter of Maoist couple Bade Nageshwara Rao and Rajeshwari, who were killed in an encounter with security forces at Tadwai about a decade ago. While Nagajyothi is not associated with Maoist activity, her uncle, Chokka Rao, is a Maoist party central committee member.

While Seethakka represented the constituency twice, in 2009 and 2018, Nagajyothi is contesting the assembly polls for the first time, though she is not a political novice – she won as Mulug Zilla Parishad member on a BRS ticket from Tadwai in 2019 and is now its chairperson.

Both Seethakka and Nagajyothi belong to the Gothi Koya tribe, a major Adivasi community in the constituency, comprising over 45,000 out of 2,26,000 voters. Both are highly qualified – Seethakka completed her Ph D in political science, besides graduation in law, while Nagajyothi is a post-graduate in arts and commands a lot of respect among the educated youngsters.

“As both leaders have the Maoist background, they have a fair understanding of tribal issues, particularly ‘podu’ lands (where tribals undertake shifting cultivation by felling trees in interior forests), lack of infrastructure facilities in the remote hamlets and job opportunities for youngsters,” Sandeep said.

In the last five years, Seethakka carried out tremendous groundwork to woo the tribals. “Whenever there were floods in the remote tribal areas, Seethakka was the first to reach out to the people, crossing streams and rivulets and carrying essential commodities on her shoulders. During the Covid-19 pandemic, she did a commendable job in the distribution of medicines and masks and taking up social distancing campaigns,” K Anand, another local resident of Mulug, said.

Nagajyothi is relatively a new entrant into politics and is banking on the welfare schemes and developmental programmes of the BRS government, led by chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), in the last 10 years, including declaration of Mulug as the district headquarters in February 2019.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Ajmeera Prahlad, son of former minister Ajmeera Chandulal, who represented this constituency thrice in the past. He defected from the BRS to the BJP recently. Belonging to the Lambada tribe, Prahlad is banking purely on his father’s legacy, as the BJP has little presence in the constituency.

MAJOR ISSUES

The distribution of title deeds for ‘podu’ lands cultivated by the tribals all these years is a major poll issue in the constituency. “It was only a few months ago that the KCR government started distribution of ‘podu’ lands among the tribals. But hardly 10% of them received the title deeds,” Anand said.

Though Mulug constituency is reserved for STs, non-tribals constitute the majority of voters (1,30,000). “Since the government has been implementing 1/70 Act (Land Transfer Regulation Act 1 of 1970, which prohibits transfer of tribal land to non-tribals, as per the special provision for STs in the Constitution), the non-tribals have no legal rights over the lands they have been cultivating over several decades,” Anand, who is also a non-tribal, said.

Another non-tribal K Balakomuraiah, of Raghavapatnam village, said he has been cultivating four acres of land for decades, but has no title deed. “As such, my name has not figured in the Dharani portal and I have not been getting any financial assistance under the Rythu Bandhu scheme. I have also not been getting any bank loans on my agricultural land, as I have no patta (title deed),” he said.

These non-tribals hold the key in the upcoming assembly elections. “Both the Congress and the ruling BRS have promised to provide us with title deeds for our lands. We do not know whom to believe,” Balakomuraiah said.

The constituency also has a good number of settlers from Andhra region, particularly in Govindaraopet, Mangapet and Etur Nagaram blocks. Their votes are also crucial in the event of a close contest.