Telangana elections: Political circles abuzz as Prashant Kishor meets KCR

Election strategist Prashant Kishor on Sunday met Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) amid speculation that the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has brought him onboard ahead of the assembly elections next year.

A party functionary familiar with the development said Kishor met Rao at the latter’s farmhouse at Erravelli village in Siddipet district.

Prior to the meeting, Kishor, along with a couple of his close confidants, toured parts of the district, including the chief minister’s constituency Gajwel, to get a feedback from the people on the performance of the TRS government in the state.

The popular poll strategist also conducted a quick survey on the prospects of the ruling party in the next elections and the impact of various welfare and development schemes taken up by the TRS government on the electorate, the party functionary said.

“At the one-on-one meeting with KCR at the latter’s farmhouse, Kishor is understood to have briefed him about the feedback from the people and the strategies to be adopted by the party in the coming months,” the party leader said, seeking anonymity.

“There is no clarity yet on whether Prashant Kisor would focus only on the assembly elections or work out strategies for KCR’s role in national politics. But he is also believed to be obtaining feedback from the people on KCR’s recent comments against (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi and his possible role in Delhi,” the leader added.

On Saturday, popular South Indian actor Prakash Raj, who has been off late moving closely with the TRS, met the chief minister and held discussions with him on the party’s role in national politics.

The actor, who was part of the TRS delegation that met Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar on February 20, has since been actively involved in KCR’s plans to play a larger role in national politics.

Interestingly, Raj accompanied Kishor in touring parts of Gajwel constituency on Saturday. Both of them visited Mallannasagar reservoir, the largest irrigation tank whose construction was recently completed as part of the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme on Godavari river, to understand its impact on the agriculture sector in the area.

Rao has been rallying opposition forces against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form a third political front ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Besides meeting Thackeray and Pawar, he met Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin in Chennai on December 14. This was followed by meetings with Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejaswi Yadav and the national leaders of the CPI and CPI (M) in Hyderabad in January.

On February 15, former prime minister and Janata Dal (Secular) president H D Deve Gowda had called on KCR and extended support to him in his fight against the saffron party. A day earlier, West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress president Mamata Banerjee spoke to the TRS president and appreciated his fight against the Centre.

Rao has also been mounting an attack both on the BJP and Prime Minister Modi. He recently lashed out at BJP leaders for allegedly trying to divide the country on communal lines by raking up controversies over the hijab, making unsavoury comments against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for demanding proof on surgical strikes and intimidating political rivals.

KCR also accused the Modi government of indulging in massive corruption on Rafale deals and allowing those involved in bank frauds to run away from the country, besides adopting anti-farmer policies. He declared that the TRS would play a major role in uniting the anti-BJP political parties.

Meanwhile, the BJP in Telangana has also begun focussing on strengthening its organisational network to take on the TRS in the next elections.

BJP national general secretary (organisation) Shiv Prakash on Sunday arrived in Hyderabad for a meeting with top party leaders to discuss the steps to be taken to strengthen the party at all levels – right from booth committees to the state-level.

The meeting, presided by state BJP president Bandi Sanjay, was attended by Union tourism minister G Kishan Reddy, party national vice-president D K Aruna, national executive committee member Eatala Rajender, national OBC morcha president K Laxman, former MPs Vijayashanti and Garikapati Mohan Rao among others.

Political analyst Sriram Karri said the TRS could use Kishor’s inputs given its audacious bid for an unprecedented third consecutive term in 2023.

“But, KCR is facing huge anti-incumbency, and it has a humongous task ahead, despite its strategic advance that the two main rivals - the Congress and the BJP - can never come together. Kishor will be tested most seriously, and if recommending actor Prakash Raj for Rajya Sabha was his first input, it is not a great start,” he said.