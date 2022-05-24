Telangana encounter: High court to take up matter in first week of June

The Telangana high court is likely to take up the hearing on the Sirpurkar Commission report on the killing of four persons in an alleged encounter with the police at Chatanpalli village near Shadnagar in Ranga Reddy district on December 6, 2019 in the first week of June, people aware of the developments said on Monday.

The four persons – Mohd Arif, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Chintakunta Chennakesavulu – were killed in the “exchange of fire,” eight days after they allegedly raped a veterinarian (referred to as Disha, a pseudonym) at Shamshabad and then burnt her alive at Chatanpalli.

A Supreme Court bench, comprising chief justice N V Ramana and justice Hima Kohli, last Friday refused to pass any judgement on the report submitted by the three-member commission of inquiry headed by Justice V S Sirpurkar, which described the encounter as fake and said the police’s version was unbelievable and concocted. It recommended that the 10 police officials, who took part in the encounter, be booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 302 (murder).

The SC bench referred the 387-page report submitted by the Sirpurkar Commission on January 28 to the Telangana high court along with all the relevant records.

The high court will take a call on the further course of action based on the report and submissions by parties, the SC bench said.

“At present, there are vacations for the high court till June 1. In all probability, the high court is likely to take up the case any time after June 6 after obtaining all the records from the Supreme Court,” senior advocate P V Krishnamachary, who argued the case on behalf of the families of the four encounter victims, said.

Interestingly, the high court will also examine the report submitted by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Telangana Police, which simultaneously investigated the alleged exchange of fire between the police and the four accused.

The SIT, constituted by the state government on December 8, 2019, as per the directions of the high court, was later permitted by the Supreme Court to continue the investigation. The SIT, headed by Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagavath and comprised seven top police officials who were not connected with the encounter case, submitted its report to the state government and the high court, besides the Justice Sirpurkar Commission last year.

The SIT probed the case under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 394 (Voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 224 (Resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension), 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) read with Section 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 176 (omission to give notice or information to public servant by person legally bound to give it) along with other all related cases registered in Telangana state as per the Supreme Court guidelines.

While Mahesh Bhagawat was not available for comment as he is on a holiday in the US, senior IPS officer J Surender Reddy, who was the investigating officer, told HT he wouldn’t be able to comment on the SIT report at this stage as the matter is sensitive and in the court.

However, senior advocate Kirthi Kiran, who argued on behalf of the police in the high court and before the Sirpurkar Commission, said the SIT had investigated the case thoroughly and gave a clean chit to the police in the alleged encounter.

“The SIT established that the exchange of fire had indeed taken place, and the police had acted according to the police manual,” Kiran said. “The matter is now before the high court. It will look into both the SIT report and that of Sirpurkar Commission during its hearing,” he added.

