"The state government is taking a series of measures to take women on the path of development and progress," K Chandrasekhar Rao said. (HT File photo)
Telangana government declares holiday for women employees on International Women's Day

"Women are competing with men in all the fields and are excelling. Women, who constitute 50 per cent of the population, would do wonders if they were given a chance," Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said.
ANI, Hyderabad, Telangana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:55 PM IST

The Telangana government has declared a holiday for all the women employees in the state on March 8, which is celebrated as International Women's Day.

According to a press statement issued by the Chief Minister's office on Sunday, on the occasion of Women's Day on March 8, the state government has declared a holiday for all women employees in the state and the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao instructed the Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to issue orders in this regard.

"Women are competing with men in all the fields and are excelling. Women, who constitute 50 per cent of the population, would do wonders if they were given a chance," Chief Minister said in the statement issued.

"The state government is taking a series of measures to take women on the path of development and progress. This include setting up of the SHE teams, pensions for the old age women, single woman and widows, schemes like Shadi Mubarak and Kalyan Laxmi, KCR Kits, increase in salaries of ASHA workers, Anganwadi teachers," he said.

