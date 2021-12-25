Home / India News / Telangana govt prohibits rallies, public meetings
india news

Telangana govt prohibits rallies, public meetings

State chief secretary Somesh Kumar issued a government order (GO) to the effect in the wake of the suggestions from Union Ministry of Health and the directions issued by the High Court recently over the matter.
The order said rallies and public meetings shall be prohibited throughout the Telangana till January 2, 2022. (Representative use)
The order said rallies and public meetings shall be prohibited throughout the Telangana till January 2, 2022. (Representative use)
Published on Dec 25, 2021 11:42 PM IST
Copy Link
ByPress Trust of India, Hyderabad

The Telangana government on Saturday prohibited rallies and public meetings till January 2 and imposed certain conditions as part of measures to check Covid-19 in the light of its variant Omicron emergence.

State chief secretary Somesh Kumar issued a government order (GO) to the effect in the wake of the suggestions from Union Ministry of Health and the directions issued by the High Court recently over the matter.

The order said rallies and public meetings shall be prohibited throughout the State till January 2, 2022.

Other events involving congregation of people would be permitted subject to the directions, including ensuring physical distancing within the venue, disallowing any person without a mask and arranging thermal scanners at the entry point of the venue.

The orders for imposition of fine for not wearing of mask by people in public spaces should be strictly enforced, the order said.

The directions would be enforced strictly with immediate effect, it said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 25, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out