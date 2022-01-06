Telangana high court grants bail to BJP Telangana unit chief Sanjay

Bharatiya Janata Party Telangana unit president and Lok Sabha member from Karimnagar Bandi Sanjay was on Wednesday released from Karimnagar jail, after the state high court granted him bail and ordered his immediate release.

Sanjay was arrested by the Karimnagar police on the night of January 2 after he made an abortive attempt to stage a “Jagran” deeksha at his camp office in protest against a government order relating to transfer of government employees and teachers.

On Wednesday, a high court bench headed by Justice Ujjal Bhuyan heard the arguments on his bail petition and set aside the orders of the Karimnagar court. It ordered the release of Sanjay on personal surety.

Noting that Sanjay was arrested at 10.50 pm and an FIR was registered at 11.15 pm, the high court asked how the FIR was registered in such a short time. It also sought to know why Section 333 (causing injuries to the public servant) of the Indian Penal Code was added to the FIR, as there was no medical report about the injuries to policemen in the remand report submitted to the lower court.

The high court also issued a notice to the state government to submit all the details and adjourned the hearing to February 7. Sanjay was released from the jail at around 7.45 pm.

The arrests had led to strong protests from BJP. The party had called for state-wide protests for 14 days. BJP national president J P Nadda also took part in the protests at Secunderabad on Tuesday.

Welcoming the high court verdict, the BJP general secretary in-charge of Telangana Tarun Chug said it was a slap on the face of the TRS government. He said the party was not afraid of false cases and arrests and would continue to fight on behalf of people.

Chug alleged that the K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) government was trying to stifle the voice of the opposition for questioning its anti-people policies. He alleged that the police booked false cases against Sanjay and arrested him.

The BJP leader said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had served a privilege notice on Karimnagar police for manhandling the state BJP president. “The police used ropes and gas cutters to enter Sanjay’s office in Karimnagar to arrest him. Is Sanjay a criminal or a gangster, like Dawood Ibrahim?” Chug asked.

Meanwhile, Telangana Rashtra Samithi working president and state minister KT Rama Rao lashed out at BJP national president J P Nadda for calling the chief minister corrupt and a person who had lost mental balance.

Describing the BJP as a ‘Bakwas Jumla Party’, KTR said Nadda had spoken nonsense and made useless comments. He said there was no difference between Nadda and Sanjay in using nasty comments against the chief minister.

He alleged that several poll promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi were not fulfilled.

