Telangana leader who protested against KCR arrested for ‘stealing’ donkey: Congress

The Telangana Congress has alleged that Venkat Balmoor, who heads the state unit of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI)--the party's students' wing--has been arrested for ‘stealing’ a donkey, after he protested against chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

“Telangana state NSUI president @VenkatBalmoor arrested yesterday late night on charges of stealing a “DONKEY”. What else can you expect from Telangana police under KCR’s rule…?! What do you think about this…?” Revanth Reddy, the Telangana Congress president, tweeted on Friday.

On February 17, the chief minister's 68th birthday, Balmoor protested against him by feeding cake to a donkey and putting on the animal a poster of the CM, wishing him ‘Happy Birthday.’

“For ruining the lives of farmers, students and unemployed youth. For false promises, fake propaganda,” the Telangana NSUI president tweeted on Thursday.

A little past midnight on February 18, a post was put out from Balmoor's Twitter handle informing of his arrest by the Karimnagar Police. Six others have also been named in the complaint; all are ‘absconding.’

This flashpoint between the southern state's ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and the Congress comes at a time when K Chandrasekhar Rao, who also heads the TRS, has spoken out against recent attacks by the Centre's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against former Congress president Rahul Gandhi.