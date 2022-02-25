Telangana, Odisha, TN offer to pay for travel costs of stranded students in Ukraine

The Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Odisha governments on Friday offered to bear the entire travel expenses of stranded students, who were making their way from Ukraine to India amid a Russian invasion. Ukraine closed its air space after an invasion by Russia on Thursday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced the state government will bear all the expenses related to the return of the students from Ukraine, an official statement said, adding that 916 students from the state were still in Ukraine.

“Under these circumstances, chief minister M K Stalin has announced that the Tamil Nadu government will bear all the travel expenses related to the Tamil Nadu students’ return to the country,” the release said.

On Friday, Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik too announced that the state government will bear the expenses of bringing back students and workers from Odisha stranded in Ukraine.

“Humble appeal to Sri @DrSJaishankar Ji on the plight of students from Telangana stranded in Ukraine. We appeal to Govt of India to arrange for special aircrafts & Telangana Govt is ready to bear the full travel expenses for these students so we can bring them home safe & soonest,” Telangana industries and information technology minister K T Rama Rao tweeted, tagging Union external affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar.

The Telangana government has set up helplines in Telangana Bhawan in New Delhi and the state secretariat in Hyderabad to help the Telangana students and citizens stranded in Ukraine. The Tamil Nadu government has set up a helpline in Chennai.

The helpline numbers at Telangana Bhawan are +91 7042566955, +91 9949351270, and +91 9654663661. The email id is rctelangana@gmail.com. The helpline numbers at the Telangana secretariat in Hyderabad are 040-23220603, +91 9440854433. The email id is so_nri@telangana.gov.in.

The chief secretary said as many as 75 calls were received from Telangana people in Ukraine so far. The state government has been in constant touch with the external affairs ministry and is taking all steps to ensure the safety and security of the people from Telangana.

A Telangana-origin medical student Supriya Reddy tweeted a video tagging Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his son K T Rama Rao seeking their help in returning home safely.

In the video, Reddy claimed that she was hearing the sounds of bombs and was in a tense state. Responding to the tweet, KTR said: “We will do our best to bring you all back asap. Will work with EAM @DrSJaishankar Ji and his team of Indian embassy officials at Kyiv. Please pass on your local contact information to so_nri@telangana.gov.in or rctelangana@gmail.com so that we can coordinate with embassy.”

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy also held a high-level meeting with officials concerned to discuss measures to bring back the Andhra people held up in Ukraine.

He had a telephonic conservation with foreign minister Jaishankar and sought support in bringing back the Telugu students stranded in Ukraine. The Union minister told him that efforts were on to evacuate the students by relocating them to nearby countries and later shifting them to India.

Further, the chief minister directed authorities to set up control rooms at the district level and collect details of the stranded students. Helplines +48660460814, +48606700105, 1902, 8500027678 have been set up both in Ukraine and in Andhra Pradesh to assist the students and their parents.

He said four teams were set up at the borders of Ukraine connecting Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and Romania to airlift the students safely.

(With PTI inputs)

