Telangana Omicron tally climbs to 55 after 12 more cases

(AP)
Published on Dec 28, 2021 12:41 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad

Telangana on Monday reported 12 more cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus, taking the overall number of the cases of the new variant in the state to 55.

State director of public health G Srinivasa Rao, in an official bulletin, said 10 international passengers from non-at-risk countries, who had arrived at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Hyderabad, were found to be positive for Omicron variant.

Besides, two other contacts of a Dubai-returned person of Siricilla district also tested positive for the new variant of the virus.

With this, the total number of international passengers who arrived at RGIA and tested positive for the Omicron variant since December 1 has gone up to 55. Of them, 10 persons have recovered from Omicron and the remaining 45 are still under isolation at Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS), Hyderabad.

In all, 109 samples have been sent to the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) for genome sequencing till date, of which 35 samples tested negative. The test results of another 19 samples are awaited.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 182 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Telangana, out of 37,839 people tested for the virus. There was only one death during this period. In all, 181 people recovered from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours and at present, there are 3,417 active cases in the state.

Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience....view detail

