Telangana records 14 new Omicron cases, tally up to 38

Telangana on Wednesday witnessed a sharp rise in the number of Omicron cases with as many as 14 international passengers testing positive for the new variant of Covid-19.

State director of public health G Srinivasa Rao, in an official bulletin, said 12 international passengers from non-at-risk countries and two passengers from at-risk countries, who had arrived at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Hyderabad, were found to be positive for Omicron variant.

With this, the total number of international passengers who arrived at RGIA and tested positive for the Omicron variant since December 1, has gone up to 38, which includes the immediate contact an international passenger, who tested positive for Omicron variant on Tuesday, Rao said, adding that the reports of four more passengers are awaited.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 182 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Telangana, out of 37,353 people tested for the virus. There was only one death during this period. In all, 205 people recovered from the Covid-19 in the last 24 hours and at present, there are 3,610 active cases in the state.