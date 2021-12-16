Telangana reports 2 cases of Omicron variant

Telangana reported its first cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19 with samples of two African nationals, who came to Hyderabad on December 12, turning positive for the variant, state director of health G Srinivasa Rao announced on Wednesday.

Rao told reporters that two passengers – one 24-year-old woman from Kenya and another 23-year-old man from Somalia tested positive for Covid-19 on their arrival on December 12.

“Their samples were sent to the laboratory of Center for Cellular and Molecular Biology for genome sequencing and their results were announced on Tuesday night. Both of them were found to be positive for the Omicron variant,” the health director told reporters.

The woman passenger, who was found to be staying at Tolichowki area, was immediately shifted to Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS). “We have also collected the swab samples of all her contacts, including family members and kept them in isolation,” he said.

Similarly, the address of the 23-year-old man from Somalia was identified as Mehdipatnam and efforts were made to shift him to the TIMS soon, besides conducting tests on his contacts. “However, both the passengers have very mild symptoms and there is nothing to panic. They are safe,” Rao said.

The health director said a seven-year-old boy who also landed in the Hyderabad airport in an international flight along with the family on the same day, was also tested positive for Omicron.

“But the family did not enter the city. It took a connecting domestic flight to Kolkata immediately. Before leaving, the boy gave the throat swab samples for testing and it turned out to be positive for the Omicron variant. We informed the West Bengal government about the same. So at present, Telangana has only two Omicron cases,” he said.

The director said it was decided to step up testing of people coming from even non-risk countries. “We are also increasing the vaccination programme on war footing. So far. 41.92 million vaccine doses were administered by Tuesday evening and 97 per cent of the people had received their first dose of vaccination,” he said.

Stating that the Telangana government was fully prepared to tackle the third wave of Covid-19, Rao sounded a note of caution about the Omicron variant. “This variant spreads very fast and even through air and the cases are expected to double within a span of two days, unless people take enough precautions,” he said.

However, there was no need for the people to panic, as the symptoms of Omicron are not dangerous. “Even those who have taken two doses of vaccination must be cautious and take all precautions,” he added.