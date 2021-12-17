Telangana reports 4 more Omicron cases

Telangana on Thursday reported four more cases of Omicron Covid variant from among the passengers who arrived from foreign countries, taking the overall such cases in the state to 6.

State director of public health G Srinivas Rao said out of the four fresh positive cases of Omicron variant, three were from Kenya and one is of Indian origin from “at risk” country. “Investigation is on. Further details would be disclosed on Friday,” Rao said.

On Thursday, as many as 120 persons landed in Hyderabad international airport from “at risk” countries and none of them tested positive for Covid-19. However, out of the 21 samples sent for Genome sequencing in the last two days, four more fresh cases of Omicron variant were reported – one from at risk country and three from Kenya, which is not in the list of “at risk” country.

On Wednesday, the health officials shifted the two Omicron infected persons – a 24-year-old woman from Kenya and another 23-year-old man from Somalia – to Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences at Gachibowli on Wednesday.

The health department intensified measures to trace all the contacts of the two Omicron cases. They managed to trace around 150 persons who came in contact with these two African nationals in the last two days and conducted Covid-19 tests on them.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) authorities declared the Paramount Colony at Tolichowki, where the two Omicron-affected persons were located, as containment area. The GHMC teams sanitised the entire area was sanitised with disinfectants in the last two days.

“We are carrying out intense searches for others who might have come into contact with these two persons since December 12, when they landed in Hyderabad and we shall conduct tests on them. We are also not leaving other citizens in the area as the virus can spread through air as well,” the health department official said.

If any of the people in the area test positive for Covid-19, their samples would be sent to the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology for genome sequencing, he said.