News / India News / Telangana results 2023: JukkaI, Banswada, Yellareddy, Kamareddy, Zaheerabad, Narayankhed, Andole assembly seats counting
Live

Telangana results 2023: JukkaI, Banswada, Yellareddy, Kamareddy, Zaheerabad, Narayankhed, Andole assembly seats counting

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Dec 03, 2023 07:00 AM IST

LIVE counting updates for Telangana assembly seats for JukkaI, Banswada, Yellareddy, Kamareddy, Zaheerabad, Narayankhed, AndoIe assembly seats.

The Telangana were held on Nov 30, 2023 to elect all 119 members of Telangana Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted, and the result declared on December 3. The Zaheerabad Lok Sabha Constituency consists of JukkaI, Banswada, Yellareddy, Kamareddy, Zaheerabad, Narayankhed and Andole assembly constituencies.

Telangana, Nov 30 (ANI): Women voters stand in a queue to cast their votes for the Telangana Assembly elections, on Thursday. (ANI Photo) (CEO Telangana)

Counting to begin for Zaheerabad area constituencies at 8 am on 3rd December. Find below the latest updates coming in from the area.

ConstituencyLeading CandidatePartyVote Margins
JukkaICounting to Begin
BanswadaCounting to Begin
YeIIareddyCounting to Begin
KamareddyCounting to Begin
ZaheerabadCounting to Begin
NarayankhedCounting to Begin
AndoIeCounting to Begin

2018 Telangana Legislative Assembly election results:

Constituency2018 Sitting MLAParty
JukkaIHanmanth ShindeTRS
BanswadaPocharam Srinivas ReddyTRS
YeIIareddyJajala SurenderINC
KamareddyAlpesh Khodaji ThakorINC
ZaheerabadKoninty Manik RaoTRS
NarayankhedThakor Shambhuji ChelajiBJP
AndoIeKranthi Kiran ChantiTRS

Follow all the updates here:

  • Fri, 01 Dec 2023 06:38 PM

    Telangana poll results for Zaheerabad constituencies: Counting to begin at 8am

