Telangana sees 2,384 new Covid-19 cases, active caseload remains over 33,000
In Telangana, the number of samples tested per million population were over 413,000, according to the state health department's bulletin.(ANI )
Telangana sees 2,384 new Covid-19 cases, active caseload remains over 33,000

PTI | , Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON JUN 02, 2021 09:39 PM IST

Telangana on Wednesday reported 2,384 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to over 5.84 lakh, while the toll rose to 3,313 with 17 more deaths, a government bulletin said.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 307, followed by Nalgonda (170) and Khammam (167), the bulletin said.

The state has 33,379 active cases and over 1.08 lakh samples were tested.

The total number of cumulative cases in the state stood at 5,83,228 while with 2,242 being cured, the total recoveries were at 5,46,536.

Cumulatively, over 1.53 crore samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population were over 4.13 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality and recovery rates of the state were at 0.56 per cent and 93.70 per cent,respectively.

Story Saved
