Telangana sees drop in cybercrime complaints: Official

Hyderabad, Telangana reported a substantial reduction in cybercrime complaints and financial losses during the first four months of 2025, when compared to the same period in 2024, a senior police official said on Sunday.

The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau credits this progress to a combination of public awareness initiatives, proactive investigations, and strategic operations powered by data analytics and inter-agency collaboration, TGCSB Director Shikha Goel said in a release.

Telangana witnessed 11 per cent decrease in financial cybercrime complaints from January to April 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, she said, adding that in contrast, cybercrime complaints across the country increased by 28 per cent during the same period.

The total amount lost in cybercrimes in Telangana decreased by 19 per cent from January–April 2025 when compared to 2024. Nationally, cybercrime-related financial losses rose by 12 per cent during the same timeframe, Goel said.

Telangana also improved its percentage of recovery of lost money from 13 per cent in 2024 to 16 per cent in 2025, demonstrating more effective complaint redressal and coordination with banks and platforms. The number of arrested persons tripled, rising from 230 in early 2024 to 626 in 2025.

TGCSB has adopted data-driven and technology-supported methods to identify cybercrime hotspots and successfully conducted two interstate and three intrastate special field operations, Goel said.

"Advanced analytics, digital profiling, and Open-Source Intelligence tools are being deployed to support enforcement teams in identifying and arresting cybercriminals efficiently. Joint operation teams have been formed to execute interstate PT warrants, enhancing tracking and resolution capabilities," the TGCSB Director said.

TGCSB’s efforts to streamline processes, strengthen coordination with district police, and adopt data-backed tracking significantly contributed to higher case closures and quicker action against cybercriminals, she said.

TGCSB conducted extensive statewide awareness campaigns targeting digital arrest scams, investment frauds, and OTP-based crimes, Goel added.

