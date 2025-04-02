Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Telangana tunnel accident: Search ops to be over in 15 days, says Minister Srinivas Reddy

PTI |
Apr 02, 2025 08:38 PM IST

Telangana tunnel accident: Search ops to be over in 15 days, says Minister Srinivas Reddy

Hyderabad, Telangana Revenue Minister P Srinivas Reddy on Wednesday said the ongoing search operations at SLBC tunnel where the fate of six persons trapped were still unknown, are expected to be completed in 15 days.

Telangana tunnel accident: Search ops to be over in 15 days, says Minister Srinivas Reddy
Telangana tunnel accident: Search ops to be over in 15 days, says Minister Srinivas Reddy

Eight individuals—including engineers and labourers—were trapped in the Srisailam Left Bank Canal project tunnel when a portion of it collapsed on February 22. So far, two bodies have been recovered from the debris in the tunnel. Personnel from state, central and private agencies are engaged in the search operations.

Addressing the mediapersons at the tunnel site, Reddy said about 700-800 experts from various institutions have worked day and night under the supervision of the authorities for the 40 days and currently, around 550-560 people are continuing the search operations with state-of-the-art equipment.

"The ongoing search operations at the SLBC tunnel will be completed in 15 days. Another 105 to 110 meters of excavation has to be taken up in the tunnel to close the issue," he said.

Due to iron and other objects sticking to the heavy drilling machine in the tunnel, removing the mud has become difficult and dangerous, he further said, adding that however, the state government has made arrangements so that those involved in relief operations do not face any problems.

The minister said all necessary steps would be taken to prevent any losses during tunnel excavation in the future.

A release from the district administration said the soil in the tunnel is being excavated by the Army and Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Monitoring and Protection Agency and sent out through the conveyor belt.

The teams of the South Central Railway are engaged in cutting the steel rods and items and moving them out through the loco train. The services of cadaver dogs from Kerala are being used to find out the traces of those trapped in the tunnel accident.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Telangana tunnel accident: Search ops to be over in 15 days, says Minister Srinivas Reddy
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On