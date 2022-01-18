Telangana urges Centre to reduce gap between 2nd and 3rd Covid shots, consider boosters for all

The Telangana government on Tuesday wrote to the Centre urging that the gap between the second dose of vaccine against Covid-19 and the precautionary shot be reduced from nine to six months.

The state also asked the Union health ministry to examine the feasibility of further decreasing the interval between the second and precautionary dose to three months for health care workers.

In a letter to Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya, his Telangana counterpart T Harish Rao said the vaccination drive has helped reduce the overall infections and its severity, adding that his state has started administering the precautionary dose to eligible groups, as defined by the Centre.

He further urged Mandaviya to consider expanding the booster programme for all beneficiaries above the age of 18.

“It is to mention that, data of Covid infections and hospitalisations has beyond doubt proved that vaccines are highly effective and are preventing severe morbidity, hospitalization and mortality,” Rao said.

He listed four demands regarding the third dose based on his observations of policies in countries like the United States and the United Kingdom.

At present, only healthcare and frontline workers, along with citizens above 60 years of age having comorbid conditions, are eligible for a third shot after completing nine months from taking their second one.

Rao said all senior citizens above 60 years of age must be given a third dose.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced in a televised address late last year that a third dose will be administered to select groups, besides throwing open the inoculation drive for all above 15 years of age.

The country started the drive to vaccinate children in the 15-17 age group from January 3, while third doses have been administered since January 10.

Earlier in the day, Mandaviya said more than 50 lakh beneficiaries have received the third dose and urged all who are eligible to get inoculated at the earliest.

