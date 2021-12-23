Telangana: Maoists kill ex-sarpanch branding him as police informer

Telangana police on Wednesday found the body of a former sarpanch at the Kothapalli forests on the Andhra Pradesh-Chhattisgarh border, two days after he was reportedly abducted by members of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist), the police said.

A senior official from the Mulugu district police confirmed the death of Korsa Ramesh, former sarpanch of K Kondapuram village in Mulugu. The police also recovered a letter near the body, purportedly written by CPI (Maoist) Venkatapuram-Vajedu area committee secretary Shantha, stating that he was eliminated for allegedly acting as a police informer after being tried at a “people’s court”, the senior official added.

Mulugu superintendent of police Sangram Singh Patil told HT that the murder had taken place at Kothapalli in the Chhattisgarh limits and the Mulugu police had received the information about the body being found at around 8 am. He was on his way to Charla village of Bhadradri Kothagudem district when the abduction happened. “We are coordinating with the Chhattisgarh police to bring the body to his native village,” he said.

His wife, Korsa Rajitha, who works as an auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM) at a government hospital in Etur-Nagaram block, told local reporters that her husband used to work as a car driver and had not committed any crime. After his abduction, she had appealed to the Maoists to release him unharmed. But within 36 hours, the Maoists killed him, alleging that he was acting as a police informer.

In the letter, a copy of which was seen by HT, the Maoist party leader said Ramesh had been acting as a double-agent – working for the Maoists and pretending to be their sympathiser while at the same time, passing on information to the police.

“Ramesh had been in touch with the Venkatapuram police and was passing on vital information about the movements of the Maoists, for which he was being paid money by the police. At the behest of the police, he supplied milk powder laced with poison to the Maoists, who fell sick after consuming the same. One of the Maoists, M Bhikshapathi alias Vijender, died of poisoning,” Shantha alleged in the letter.

Accusing that Ramesh was also responsible for a major encounter, the Maoist leader said the deceased had collected ₹2 lakhs from the police for the same. “We are killing him as per the people’s wish as he betrayed the people and party,” Shantha said.