Telegram channel targeting Hindu women blocked by govt

New Delhi: A channel on messaging platform Telegram which was allegedly sharing pictures of Hindu women along with obscene messages was blocked by the ministry of electronics and information technology on Wednesday.

The development comes days after the emergence of the ‘Bulli Bai’ app which used pictures of Muslim professionals and activists to ‘auction’ them. Three persons have been arrested so far in connection with the app, which has since been shut down.

Union minister for electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishaw, on Wednesday tweeted news of the block on the Telegram channel. “Channel blocked. Government of India coordinating with police authorities of states for action,” he wrote.

A screenshot of the channel was posted by a Twitter user, asking the Mumbai police to take action against those responsible. Vaishnaw responded to tweets seeking action in the matter.

The government had banned the account of a user on code-sharing platform GitHub in connection with the ‘Bulli Bai’ case. In July last year, a similar app had been created through GitHub.

